Horoscopes For The Week Of July 14

BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of July 14

Published on July 14, 2024

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Bossip Horoscopes Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Overall it’s a pretty chill week except for Mars entering Gemini on the 20th.

This transit brings with it a time of extra energy and creativity!

It’s a great time to stay open, engaged and meditate to receive creative downloads.

Also look to see where Gemini falls in your chart and give this area of your life a lot of creativity during this time period…you may be surprised at the outcomes.

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store this week for your sign!

Bossip Horoscopes Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

Your Spirit guides would like to see you be more in touch with your intuition so that you can become a better steward of your life choices. Take the rest of this month and go into retreat with your energy, thoughts and emotions. A good way to do this is do a 30 day non journal practice so that you get in the habit of self-reflecting in real time.

RED FLAG: People lie. That’s their choice. It’s your choice to keep trusting them and allowing them into your inner world.

SWEET SPOT: If you haven’t already, start wearing a piece of clear quartz crystal and grab it often while taking a deep breath to count to ten. This has many benefits: clears your mind, calms anxiety and expands your own energetic and spiritual awareness.

