Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week the cosmos are pretty much chilling and letting this Neptune & Saturn Retrograde in Pisces heat up. Remember these transits are great for building out spiritual practices, careers in the healing arts, doing abundance rituals and folks getting their karmic payback. Do note that Venus enters Leo on 7/11 which will make us all feel more charming and want to be the belle of the ball. To honor this transit don’t be afraid to get glammed up and head out with your friends and lovers. Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store this week for your sign:

Did you know that you can get a psychic reading with Zya? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com.

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN: Some of you are set to undergo a rapid spiritual expansion which will be triggered by a visit from a past foe/friend or lover and at the same time some of your ancient sacred gifts may spring up from your DNA memory. Sounds trippy? It is! But in a good way. You can help to ground these new energies into your emotional body by taking salt water baths, doing Root Chakra meditations and meditating sitting down and placing a piece of hematite crystal in your lap. RED FLAG: If you have lingering tax debt issues, handle them asap as I see a possible garnishing of your finances which will cause major upheaval. SWEET SPOT: Start tapping into the various Moon cycles and performing simple rituals under each cycle to see how it affects you intuitively and energetically.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!