Joie Chavis And Trevon Diggs Kiss At Baby Shower After Breakup

Spin The Block For Baby? Joie Chavis And Trevon Diggs Share A Smooch At Their Baby Shower Shortly After Announcing Breakup

Published on July 30, 2024

Just a few weeks after revealing their relationship was over, Joie Chavis and Trevon Diggs shared a kiss at their baby shower.

Over the weekend, the pair reunited to celebrate the impending arrival of their little bundle of joy. Though Chavis revealed just a few weeks ago that the two of them called it quits, they looked like quite the couple as they kissed in front of their friends during the festivities.

Footage taken by a guest at the baby shower shows Joie opening up a gift from Diggs, holding it up, and showing attendees while flashing a big smile. She then turns around and purses her lips toward Trevon, who quickly plants a kiss on Joie.

While the peck was nothing to write home about, the kiss seems to signal that the pair are giving their relationship another shot—or that they’re at least on good enough terms to share a quick smooch in front of friends.

News of their breakup was revealed in a comment screenshot by the Shade Room just two weeks ago. The confirmation came when Chavis replied to a fan who asked whether she and the NFL star were still in a relationship.

“No we aren’t,” Joie wrote at the time. “I think that’s obvious.”

Now, however, the status of their relationship isn’t so obvious!

This will be the pair’s first child, but Chavis and Diggs already have children from previous relationships. The dancer shares daughter Shai, 13, with Bow Wow and son Hendrix, 5, with Future. The Dallas Cowboys player is a father to Aaiden, 7, and Chosen, 3.

