'Love Island USA's' Hannah Smith And Andrea Carmona At PLT
‘Love Island’ Castoffs Andrea And Hannah Spotted Poppin’ Tags At PrettyLittleThing Amid Islander Unfollowing Drama
We haven’t heard much about Love Island USA’s dumped islanders Andrea Carmona and Hannah Smith since the series ended a week and a half ago.
For the most part the world has been busy watching PPG and the final couples do TV and podcast interviews, but it’s hard to forget the impact of two dumped islanders in particular — Hannah Smith, who was an original islander, sent home early after she failed to make a connection — and Andrea Carmona, the bombshell who kept Rob Rausch so enthralled for a whopping four days that he threatened to leave the island with her after the girls decided it was her time to go.
Anyway, you know the folks at PrettyLittleThing know talent when they see it and Andrea and Hannah were photographed having a great time shopping it up at the PLT showroom in LA.
Our minds are completely blown over Hannah’s transformation! Talk about a makeunder! Peep the before in this reel below:
We’re glad to see Andrea getting in some retail therapy because there’s been a whole lot of drama on social media over things she’s said on podcasts and posted on social media (including an apology that was later deleted).
Here’s a brief little rundown — basically Andrea said that she could have pulled Miguel AND Rob during a visit to the Nikki and Brie Show which domino’d into that apology, as well as Miguel saying she couldn’t have him and the PPG girls unfollowing her and some other folks.
And as for Rob — who cried real tears over Andrea? Why haven’t we seen them together since he left Fiji? Well, according to Collider reports, during his Call Her Daddy podcast appearance he said it was “probably better if we just kind of keep our distance for now.” He added that a lot had taken place since they were in the villa, and “she’s been posting a lot.” Rob also said her actions outside the villa didn’t match the person he thought she was when they were coupled up on Love Island USA.
Here’s a little snippet of him talking about how smitten he was though:
We’re excited for the Love Island USA reunion to air on Peacock 8/19 but in the meantime we hope our PPG gang make a visit to PrettyLittleThing so we can post their pics too!
