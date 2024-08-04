Not So Fast! Donald Trump Finally Agrees To Presidential Debate Against Kamala Harris, But With These Obstinate Orange Objections

The political event of the year is coming, and it’s set to be a showdown for the ages… but like most things associated with the former president, there’s a catch. Donald Trump reluctantly relented about debating Kamala Harris but only hosted by Fox News and on another date of his Cheeto choosing.

This surprise move is coming right after Harris secured enough votes to become the Democratic candidate for the upcoming Presidential election.

As we wait for Harris to choose a running mate, we can look forward to a Black woman taking center stage in a presidential debate!

Trump Drops The Bombshell On Truth Social

In a late-night post on Truth Social, Trump made the announcement that had everyone talking.

“I have agreed with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th,” Trump declared. “The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant.”

That’s right, folks! The debate with Joe Biden was called off, and now Harris is stepping into the ring.

The event will be held in the “Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” though the exact location is still under wraps. One thing is for sure, it’ll definitely be a “FULL ARENA AUDIENCE.”

Trump’s Waffling Finally Ends

Trump’s decision to debate Harris didn’t come easy. After President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, leaving Harris as the presumptive Democratic nominee, Trump played coy about whether he’d take on Harris. Shoot, even JD Vance was against battling Harris when she was VP.

But now, Trump is all in, and the stage is set.

In a recent Fox News interview, Trump teased his intentions, saying, “I want to do a debate. But I also can say this. Everybody knows who I am. And now people know who she is.”

Right… As BOSSIP previously reported, Trump showed who he is at his recent appearance with the National Association of Black Journalists where he accused Harris of “just now becoming Black.”

To sum up his behavior, Trump disrespected the Black Women moderators on the NABJ stage. Not surprising, right?

Imagine this upcoming Presidential Debate…

Harris Throws Down The Gauntlet

Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t one to back down from a challenge. At a fiery rally in Atlanta, Georgia, she called Trump out, demanding he make good on his promise to debate.

Harris has been gearing up for this moment, and she’s ready to take Trump on in what promises to be a no-holds-barred face-off.

The Battle Of The Moderators

The debate will be in the capable hands of Fox News veterans Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum—per Trump’s request.

Trump stated that the rules would be similar to his previous debates, ensuring a familiar format. Considering how Trump and Biden’s previous debate, let’s hope the moderators continue to ask challenging questions—with ACTUAL REAL TIME FACT CHECKING.

The Democratic Party previously requested CNN, so this ask makes sense. We can only hope for professionalism.

Ads, Ads, and More Ads!

Both Trump and Harris have launched massive ad campaigns in the lead-up to the debate. According to ABC News, Harris is hitting the airwaves hard with a $50 million three-week ad blitz ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

ABC states that Trump has reserved $12 million worth of airtime in key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin. The ad war is in full swing, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Prepare your television screens to be flooded.

Mark Your Calendars! (For September, That Is)

Details are still to come as Trump sets the debate for September 4th and Harris agrees to September 10th—the countdown is on.

This is one political event you won’t want to miss. BOSSIP will keep updates as we find out more.