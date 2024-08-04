Celebrity

The Game Reveals He's Expecting His Fourth Child

The Game Reveals He’s Expecting His Fourth Child As Speculation Continues About The Mother

Published on August 4, 2024

The Game's Release Of "Drillmatic"

Rapper The Game is all set for daddy duty…again.

In a recent interview, the Compton-born artist revealed that he is expecting his fourth child and that he’s looking forward to parenting at the age of 44.

“I think about it in terms of uh, like years, right? Like, I’m 44, so when my new child is 21, I’ll be 65, right?” he said. “And that seems kind of old until you start thinking about who’s 65 now. I don’t know how old Mariah Carey is but she has to be about ten years older than me. Or Jay-Z. They’re next big birthday is probably 60 and they’re still out here looking young and looking cool.”

The rapper also clarified that he is only having one child though rumors swirled that he was possibly expecting twins.

“I think at the end of the day, it’s new life, man,” he said. “It’s gonna be a different parenting experience from when I was younger…when I was younger, I was still hardheaded and in the streets.”

He continued,

“When I look back on it, I don’t know how I even made it to this point in my life doing the things I was doing but I made it. My kids are all fine, smart, straight A students, it worked out. So it’ll just be interesting to parent at this age…”

He didn’t, however, clarify whether his new bundle of joy is also the one that Evelyn Lozada‘s daughter, Shaniece Hairston, is currently carrying.

Since she revealed her pregnancy on Father’s Day, rumors have circulated about whether or not she and The Game were taking their relationship to another level via parenthood. Neither of them have confirmed or denied the claims.

In the meantime, both the rapper and the influencer seem to be living their best lives. Congratulations are in order, either way!

