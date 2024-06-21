Bossip Video

Compton rapper The Game addressed speculation surrounding his absence during Kendrick Lamar’s “The Pop Out” in a lengthy IG video amid his loyalty to Drake. “My loyalty is with motherf****s that’s loyal to me,” he said.

Kendrick Lamar gave Los Angeles a night to remember with his Juneteenth concert “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” and brought out every section of the city for his victory lap after defeating Drake. YG, BlueBucksClan, OhGeesy, Roddy Rich, Tyler The Creator, TY Dolla $, and even Dr. Dre performed.

Noticeably absent however were 03 Greedo and Vince Staples as they’re currently touring…

and Compton rapper, The Game.

Many attributed Game’s absence to his support for Drake during his Kendrick battle and according to Complex, The Game hopped on Instagram Live to address the rumors.

“I ain’t have to be there to think that the sh*t was motherf**king cool,” said The Game. “That n***a learned that sh*t on the way up,” he added about West Coast rappers embracing each other while saying he supported Kendrick on his come up.

He then addressed rumors he wasn’t invited because he supported his “brother” Drake.

“As far as my relationship with Drake, n***a? N***a, Drake is my brother, n***a. … And my loyalty is with motherf**kers that’s loyal to me,” he said hinting that the rumors were true. “I’mma stand on this shit, I ain’t got no loyalty to y’all n***s and n***s ain’t got no loyalty to me. Drizzy, he know what the f*ck it is when he see me.”

He also gave both Drake and Kendrick props and noted that Biggie and Tupac didn’t make it out of their beef with their lives.

“I think what K. Dot is doing is amazing, I think what Drake doing is amazing. I think them n**gas just came out of one of the biggest hip-hop beefs ever and survived. Tupac and Biggie didn’t.” Game said before addressing his role in the beef. “As far as the Kendrick and Drake sh*t, that’s Kendrick and Drake s**t. That s**t ain’t for me man. I had to navigate myself through this s**t. I been in this s**t since 2003 being a solid a** n***a to everybody.”

He also added;

“While y’all wondering why I wasn’t there, I’m doing me!” said The Game. “Me and Top Dawg, we solid. Me and K-Dot we solid. Me and Tom Tom we solid, Punch, n****a, we never not been solid.”

Watch The Game’s full 17-minute explanation below.