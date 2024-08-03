Recording Artists

Need It Or Keep It? Drake Joins PartyNextDoor During Toronto Concert Reveals Collaboration Project Is On The Way

Published on August 3, 2024

Drake surprised fans during PartyNextDoor’s Toronto show by performing his R&B classics and said a collab project is coming soon.

No one has had a more chaotic summer than Toronto’s favorite son Aubrey “Drake” Graham. After a massive lyrical sparing match ending with Kendrick Lamar delivering “Not Like Us” for the victory, he’s been laying low. However, as the old saying goes “the show must go on”. Since then he’s allegedly canceled TDE artists ScHoolboy Q and SiR’s Toronto shows and mocked Rick Ross for his Toronto beat down.

According to Complex, Drake decided to pop out during PartyNextDoor’s Toronto tour stop to show his fellow Toronto natives he was still in good spirits. The 6 God joined his OVO artist on stage and performed all his biggest R&B hits before dropping a bombshell.

“On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y’all,” the 6 God told the audience at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage. “So, you get the summer over with, you do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you.”

During the peak of the rap battle his detractor had to admit singing Drizzy is undefeated. Hopefully, for Drizzy, this announcement is universally welcomed in his post-beef life. We are Instore for a Sad Boy Fall and Winter with the two OVO artists providing the soundtrack.

You can watch Drizzy break the news to the Toronto crowd below.

