ICYM: BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap Featuring Angela Simmons, Ice Cube, Jayda Cheaves & More

Check out all the content you missed during the week including Angela Simmons’s new accent, Ice Cube on Diddy, and more.

Once again we return with your BOSSIP Weekly Content recap for those who are not chronically online. Take a few minutes of your day to check out the last so you’re not behind in the pop culture debates.

Angel Simmons Joins The Breakfast Club & Showcases Her New Accent

Angel Simmons made a headlines during the BET Awards with her gun handbag that went viral. She followed it up by sitting in a tub full of Oreos. She joined The Breakfast Club to let everyone know she’s good and life is good.

Ice Cube Talks Diddy

When it comes to Diddy it seems everyone has an alleged story about his patterns of abuse but Ice Cube feels maybe Combs is being targeted.

Jayda Cheaves Latest “Art” Visual Causes Backlash

Jayda Cheaves Receives Backlash For Her Latest “Waydamin” Promo. The video starts innocent but the last scene sends social media into think-piece mode with questions of her intent.

Cam Newton Goes Back To College, But Not Really

Cam Newton gives his unfiltered thoughts on EA Sports College Football 25. As expected the game has dominated the gamer world for a week and has zero plans of slow.

Team USA Women’s Basketball Team Gets Put To The Test During The WNBA All-Star Game.

The WNBA All-Star game featured Team USA versus your favorite unselected players like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. With the sport exploding the game was packed out and the product looked better than the past few NBA All-Star games. You can watch the highlights below.