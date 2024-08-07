'Too Hot To Handle' Stars Shop PrettyLittleThing Showroom
Lana Likes To Shop? ‘Too Hot To Handle Stars’ Katherine And Valentina Hit Up The PLT Showroom In Los Angeles
It’s just something about these Season 6 girlies…
Katherine LaPrell and Valentina Rueda, stars of Netflix’s hit show Too Hot To Handle turned heads at the exclusive, invite-only PrettyLittleThing showroom on Melrose for a private gifting experience.
For the first time, Season 6 of Too Hot To Handle was transparent about Lana’s rules and contestants were well aware going into the experience that they wouldn’t be free to indulge in physical pleasure yet somehow Katherine LaPrell, an L.A.-based model nominated by her friends, was still unprepared for what lay ahead. Despite knowing they were entering a retreat that penalized sexual activities and promoted emotional connections, LaPrell initially struggled with the experience.
Katherine dibbled and dabbled with multiple castmates, including Louis (who is bestie’s with Love Island Season 6 finalist Miguel Harichi) and Charlie.
Valentina came into the show as a “grenade” and first tried to tempt Demari, who was coupled up with Bri.
We’re not used to seeing her so covered up!
Valentina came in HOT!
In all six seasons of the show, we don’t think we’ve ever seen a thicc goddess like her. Unfortunately, she ended up leaving the show early due to personal reasons before the finale.
But we see she’s been making the most of her newfound reality fame. She’s been spotted at a few Hollywood events since the show aired.
And she and Katherine have been in these streets!!!
Season 6 of Too Hot To Handle is currently streaming on Netflix
- One Last Rodeo! Our Grand ‘Ole Gallery Fiinale Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
- T-Hood’s Death Under Investigation As Possible Self-Defense Shooting; Kirk & Rasheeda Frost’s Son Ky Named as Suspect
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’
-
One Last Rodeo! Our Grand ‘Ole Gallery Fiinale Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour
-
Back In Blood: Cardi B Gets Her 'Lick Back' On Rah Ali During Cannes Airport Run-In
-
The Glowing Goon & Groom? Monica Teases Potentially Tying The Knot With Anthony 'Ant' Wilson With Stunning Shots—'Forever'
-
Kirk Frost's Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood's Murder, Denies 'Conspiracy Theories' About Her Involvement: 'I Would NEVER!'
-
Hate Crimes: Black Queer Couple Assaulted By Violent White People In Spotsylvania, VA