'Too Hot To Handle' Stars Shop PrettyLittleThing Showroom

Lana Likes To Shop? ‘Too Hot To Handle Stars’ Katherine And Valentina Hit Up The PLT Showroom In Los Angeles

Published on August 7, 2024

It’s just something about these Season 6 girlies

Too Hot To Handle Stars Katherine LaPrell and Valentina Rueda visit PrettyLittleThing showroom on Melrose

Source: KWPRCOMS / Courtesy

Katherine LaPrell and Valentina Rueda, stars of Netflix’s hit show Too Hot To Handle turned heads at the exclusive, invite-only PrettyLittleThing showroom on Melrose for a private gifting experience.

Too Hot To Handle Stars Katherine LaPrell and Valentina Rueda visit PrettyLittleThing showroom on Melrose

Source: KWPRCOMS / Courtesy

For the first time, Season 6 of Too Hot To Handle was transparent about Lana’s rules and contestants were well aware going into the experience that they wouldn’t be free to indulge in physical pleasure yet somehow Katherine LaPrell, an L.A.-based model nominated by her friends, was still unprepared for what lay ahead. Despite knowing they were entering a retreat that penalized sexual activities and promoted emotional connections, LaPrell initially struggled with the experience.

Too Hot To Handle Stars Katherine LaPrell and Valentina Rueda visit PrettyLittleThing showroom on Melrose

Source: KWPRCOMS / Courtesy

Katherine dibbled and dabbled with multiple castmates, including Louis (who is bestie’s with Love Island Season 6 finalist Miguel Harichi) and Charlie.

Too Hot To Handle Stars Katherine LaPrell and Valentina Rueda visit PrettyLittleThing showroom on Melrose

Source: KWPRCOMS / Courtesy

Valentina came into the show as a “grenade” and first tried to tempt Demari, who was coupled up with Bri.

Too Hot To Handle Stars Katherine LaPrell and Valentina Rueda visit PrettyLittleThing showroom on Melrose

Source: KWPRCOMS / Courtesy

We’re not used to seeing her so covered up!

 

Too Hot To Handle Season 6 production stills

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Valentina came in HOT!

Too Hot To Handle Season 6 production stills

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

In all six seasons of the show, we don’t think we’ve ever seen a thicc goddess like her.  Unfortunately, she ended up leaving the show early due to personal reasons before the finale.

 

"Borderlands" Los Angeles Fan Event

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

But we see she’s been making the most of her newfound reality fame.  She’s been spotted at a few Hollywood events since the show aired.

 

And she and Katherine have been in these streets!!!

 

Season 6 of Too Hot To Handle is currently streaming on Netflix

