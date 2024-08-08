Sports

Angel Reese Debuts First Collection With Reebok

Reese’s Pieces: Angel Reese Debuts Her First Reebok Collection Featuring Fiery Footwear & Apparel

Published on August 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Angel Reese

Source: Reebok

Chi Barbie Angel Reese just unveiled her first collection with Reebok and our money is ready to be taken!

A press release reports that the  Reebok by Angel collection features a full slate of performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel inspired by Angel’s fiery style on and off the court.

Angel Reese

Source: Reebok

“I am honored to unveil my first collection with Reebok, and worked hand in hand with the brand to ensure each and every piece is designed to elicit  confidence and expression,” said Angel Reese in a statement. “I wanted to create a collection that allowed women and girls everywhere to embrace their femininity and power in whatever they’re doing. This collection is for HER to be stylish and fierce on all occasions.”

The inaugural release from Reese and Reebok features a bold icy color palette of “Always Blue” and “Silver Chrome” as well as signature quotes from the Chicago Sky rookie including “Unapologetically Angel” and  “When They Sleep On You…Tuck Them In!”

Angel Reese

Source: Reebok 

Fans of the Chicago Barbie can opt for cute athleisure looks like the Angel Velour Track Jacket and the Angel Lux 7/8 Bodysuit or get physical in the Angel Classic Leather Shoes.  The collection will also feature a crop top, bike shorts, wide-leg pants, a graphic tee, and, of course, Angel’s very own basketball shoe.

Angel Reese

Source: Reebok

“Angel’s dedication and hands-on collaboration throughout the collection’s design process was such a special privilege,” said Portia Blunt, SVP of Product at Reebok in a statement. “Angel is inspiring women everywhere to be bold and express themselves, and this collection is a representation of that.”

Angel Reese

Source: Reebok 

And for those Reese fans also watching their budget, all items in the Reebok by Angel collection retail for under $150. We love a Queen who also cares about our pockets.

The classic sportswear company gave a sneak peek into the collection by way of Instagram on July 16, posting Reese in the collection’s bodysuit and running shoes before a game.

The national champion and potential rookie of the year was the first signee of Reebok’s newly minted president of its basketball division, Shaquille O’Neal, who serves alongside hoops legend and vice president Allen Iverson.

Reebok x Angel Reese

Source: Reebok

Reese’s collection becomes available to the public on August 23 via Reebok.com and select retailers.

Angel Reese

Source: Reebok

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Newsletter Sports

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close