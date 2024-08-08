Reese’s Pieces: Angel Reese Debuts Her First Reebok Collection Featuring Fiery Footwear & Apparel

Chi Barbie Angel Reese just unveiled her first collection with Reebok and our money is ready to be taken!

A press release reports that the Reebok by Angel collection features a full slate of performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel inspired by Angel’s fiery style on and off the court.

“I am honored to unveil my first collection with Reebok, and worked hand in hand with the brand to ensure each and every piece is designed to elicit confidence and expression,” said Angel Reese in a statement. “I wanted to create a collection that allowed women and girls everywhere to embrace their femininity and power in whatever they’re doing. This collection is for HER to be stylish and fierce on all occasions.”

The inaugural release from Reese and Reebok features a bold icy color palette of “Always Blue” and “Silver Chrome” as well as signature quotes from the Chicago Sky rookie including “Unapologetically Angel” and “When They Sleep On You…Tuck Them In!”

Fans of the Chicago Barbie can opt for cute athleisure looks like the Angel Velour Track Jacket and the Angel Lux 7/8 Bodysuit or get physical in the Angel Classic Leather Shoes. The collection will also feature a crop top, bike shorts, wide-leg pants, a graphic tee, and, of course, Angel’s very own basketball shoe.

“Angel’s dedication and hands-on collaboration throughout the collection’s design process was such a special privilege,” said Portia Blunt, SVP of Product at Reebok in a statement. “Angel is inspiring women everywhere to be bold and express themselves, and this collection is a representation of that.”

And for those Reese fans also watching their budget, all items in the Reebok by Angel collection retail for under $150. We love a Queen who also cares about our pockets.

The classic sportswear company gave a sneak peek into the collection by way of Instagram on July 16, posting Reese in the collection’s bodysuit and running shoes before a game.

The national champion and potential rookie of the year was the first signee of Reebok’s newly minted president of its basketball division, Shaquille O’Neal, who serves alongside hoops legend and vice president Allen Iverson.

Reese’s collection becomes available to the public on August 23 via Reebok.com and select retailers.