New Reebok executives Allen Iverson and Shaq revealed they are working to retro Jay-Z & 50 Cent’s iconic sneakers.

In December Reebok announced it was stepping its game up in the basketball sneaker world with help from some familiar faces. Reebok revealed Shaq would become the President of Basketball and Allen Iverson would be his Vice President.

According to SportsSkeeda, the duo was on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping and revealed they want to retro older classic Reebok fan favorite sneakers.

“We know Jay-Z, Jay-Z if you watching this we want to holla at you,” Shaq said.

During the Sneaker Shopping episode, Shaq directly lets HOV know he wants to talk to him about the S. Dot Carter sneakers. Surprisingly Jay-Z was spotted wearing a pair of his iconic sneakers during Super Bowl LVIII.

Also, he called out 50 Cent revealing fans also want more of his iconic G-Unit sneakers.

“50, when I call you, holla,” Shaq continued. “Jay-Z, we’ll be calling. We definitely want to give the fans and the consumers what they want.”

Allen Iverson alongside 50 Cent and Jay-Z carried Reebok to the top of the sneaker world back in the early 2000s. 50’s “G-Unit G-6” sneaker was so popular it sold through all its inventory in days according to KicksOnFire.

When you have people who are from the culture and know the history calling the shots it’s easy to make magic happen.

Are you excited to see older Reebok styles retro in the future? You can watch the full episode of Complex’s Sneaker Shopping below.