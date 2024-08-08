Reality TV

This 'Love After Lockup' Couple Will Finally Be Together Soon!

‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: LaTisha Shares Exciting News With Keith’s Family

Published on August 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The weekend is almost here and a brand-new episode of Love After Lockup arrives on TV Friday night.

Love After Lockup Summer 2024 key art

Source: Courtesy / WeTV

Love After Lockup follows seven couples, including two fan favorites, from Love During Lockup as they discover more love, new doubts, and encounter unforeseen obstacles in their relationships. Our couples are as vulnerable and raw as ever as they share their emotional journeys and continue to find true love beyond prison walls.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Friday’s all-new episode fo your viewing pleasure. In the clip below LaTisha invites Keith’s family over to share some big news with them.

Check out the clip below:

Due to a recent change in a law, Keith will be returning home much sooner than expected!

Related Stories

This is great news for the whole family — but “any day now” is so vague. Do you think that LaTisha and Keith’s relationship is ready for the real world?

We sure hope they’ll have the support of both of their families after his release because it’s definitely a tough journey ahead.

Do you think Keith’s fam stuck around to party or should they have saved the celebration for Keith’s actual release?

An all-new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, August 9 at 8pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Felon Bae Jail Bae Love After Lockup Prison Bae Reality TV

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close