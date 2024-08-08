‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: LaTisha Shares Exciting News With Keith’s Family

The weekend is almost here and a brand-new episode of Love After Lockup arrives on TV Friday night.

Love After Lockup follows seven couples, including two fan favorites, from Love During Lockup as they discover more love, new doubts, and encounter unforeseen obstacles in their relationships. Our couples are as vulnerable and raw as ever as they share their emotional journeys and continue to find true love beyond prison walls.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Friday’s all-new episode fo your viewing pleasure. In the clip below LaTisha invites Keith’s family over to share some big news with them.

Check out the clip below:

Due to a recent change in a law, Keith will be returning home much sooner than expected!

This is great news for the whole family — but “any day now” is so vague. Do you think that LaTisha and Keith’s relationship is ready for the real world?

We sure hope they’ll have the support of both of their families after his release because it’s definitely a tough journey ahead.

Do you think Keith’s fam stuck around to party or should they have saved the celebration for Keith’s actual release?

An all-new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, August 9 at 8pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?