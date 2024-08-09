Blueface’s Father Says The Rapper Was Sentenced To Four Years In Prison, His Manager Wack 100 Confident He’ll Only Do ‘9 Or 10 Months’

Blueface’s father shared on Instagram that his son was sentenced to four years in prison, wack 100 alleges he will be home soon.

In an emotional video shared by Blueface’s father, Johnathan Porter, he revealed bad news about his son’s future and said that his son has been sentenced to four years in prison. While this hasn’t been confirmed, it’s hard to fathom that an emotional father would spread false information about his child.

According to XXL, they have reached out to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office and have yet to hear a response. Initially, it was believed the rapper would be released today but things did not go his way in court.

The sentencing stems from a probation violation involving Blueface assaulting a security guard in a San Fernando Valley club in 2021. The rapper has had his fair share of legal troubles since the start of the decade with incidents stemming from the Las Vegas desert to the San Fernando Valley.

In a TikTok video Blueface’s manager Wack 100 assured fans that despite the bad news, the rapper could be home within a year. Hopefully, that’s true as Chrisean Rock was also recently arrested and remains behind bars.

Blueface has been behind bars since January 12 of this year. If he ends up serving his full sentence,e he will not see the Los Angeles sun until 2028.