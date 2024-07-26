Family Funday In Fantasyland: Ciara & Russell Wilson Celebrate Son Win’s 4th Birthday At Disney World, Make Magical Memories With Mickey Mouse

Happy birthday, Win!

Marriage goals Ciara and Russell Wilson took a break from their busy schedules to make magical moments with their adorable kiddos while celebrating Win’s 4th birthday at Walt Disney World Resort.

The family funday marked Win’s first time at Magic Kingdom Park where the steadily growing Wilsons met up with Mickey before enjoying beloved attractions including the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Currently running through hits on Missy Elliott‘s ‘Out Of This World’ Tour, Ciara caused a commotion with a video thirst trap flaunting her post-baby bawwwdy during a recent show.

You may recall the muva of 5 applying all of the pressure at Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars party in Beverly Hills.

The “Goodies” singer stunned in a curve-caressing Usama Ishtay dress that stole the show at thee premier Oscar weekend bash in Hollywood.

Prior to that moment, CiCi shook up the SAG Awards with a swoon-worthy serve that whipped social media into a thirsty tizzy.

Fans couldn’t get enough of CiCi Thee Stallion who had hubby Russy openly thirsting over her in a viral video clip.

Back in April, Ciara was candid about her weight loss journey and revealed her goal of losing 70 pounds of post-baby weight ahead of the tour.

“Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses…Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t. #MambaMentality🐍” she wrote on Instagram.

Either way, she looks GOODT and recently celebrated her last day of breastfeeding just two days before the tour began.

Are you planning on getting your automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh fix at a Missy tour stop near you? Tell us down below!