Kanye West Accused Of Having Nitrous Oxide Addiction Amid Rapper Losing Lawyer Who’s Withdrawing Representation

In addition to several lawsuits, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is facing some serious allegations of substance abuse. The allegations come amid Ye’s lawyer requesting to withdraw his representation of the rapper.

According to In Touch, the “Heartless” rapper’s attorney, Brian Brumfield, has been approved by a Los Angeles judge to no longer represent Ye. The granted motion drops Brumfield from Ye’s $2 million lawsuit he’s facing from the Gap. Brumfield was also recused from the lawsuits filed against Ye, including a discrimination case in which a former employee claimed he was fired for not agreeing to cut off his dreadlocks. The 47-year-old is also facing an assault case, which Brumfield is still waiting for approval to be let go.

The decision for Brumfield to no longer represent the rapper was not entirely made by him. The attorney claims that West terminated him in late June 2024, reports In Touch. Brumfield also stated in court documents that Ye refuses to speak to him and has not paid him. It is unclear why the Yeezy designer no longer desires Brumfield’s expertise. However, this information has surfaced at the same time Ye is being accused of substance abuse.

Kanye West Accused Of Having A Nitrous Oxide Addiction

In Touch also reported that Ye’s former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, has accused the rapper of being addicted to nitrous oxide. In an affidavit submitted to Los Angeles courts, Yiannopoulos alleged that Ye’s dentist, Thomas Connelly, provided the father of four with the substance in exchange for $50,000 a month.

Yiannopoulos alleged that Ye’s behavior drastically changed when he “began using the substance,” and he constantly talked about it. The 39-year-old also claimed that Ye became harder to work with and would experience mood swings.

Connelly has denied all allegations that Yiannopoulos stated in the affidavit and the dentist released a statement via a spokesperson to TMZ.

“Dr. Thomas P. Connelly categorically denies all the false allegations made by Milo Yiannopoulos in his affidavit,” the rep stated. “Mr. Yiannopoulos, who has admitted in the same affidavit to being motivated by personal grievances, has presented a narrative that is not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading. Dr. Connelly has never engaged in any reckless, unethical, or illegal conduct, nor has he ever endangered the health and safety of any of his patients.”

Connelly also took hits at Yiannopoulos stating that his word could not be trusted.

“Mr. Yiannopoulos, a self-admitted provocateur with a history of attention-seeking behavior, has fabricated a narrative that is both factually incorrect and maliciously intended to damage Dr. Connelly’s professional reputation. His allegations are completely unfounded and devoid of any credible evidence. As a licensed dental professional, Dr. Connelly adheres strictly to all ethical and legal standards, and any allegations to the contrary are baseless. Dr. Connelly remains committed to providing the highest standard of care to all his patients and will continue to do so despite these unfounded attacks on his character and professional conduct,” the statement ended.

Could Ye Also Have A Drinking Problem?

On top of nitrous oxide abuse, Ye is also facing allegations of alcoholism. This accusation comes after the rapper admitted to being drunk when he made offensive tweets about the Jewish community in 2022.

As BOSSIP reported, Ye was dropped from several brand deals after he tweeted that he wanted to go “deaf con 3 on Jewish people.”

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West tweeted and deleted. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

This post came after Kanye appeared in a Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson, where he also echoed antisemitic conspiracy theories. In that interview, Ye accused Jared Kushner–who is Jewish–of brokering Israeli treaties for monetary gain.

According to the Independent, Candace Owens released an interview from 2022 in which she sat down with Ye and he was candid about his thought process at the time he made the tweets.

“I was drinking when I put up the DEFCON tweet,” he stated. “You wanna know what alcohol I had inside me? Hennessy. It turns us gray. The demons [come out].”

Nevertheless, Ye doubled down on his comments and stated that he doesn’t regret anything because it is “his truth.” It is unclear whether the rapper was under the influence during his other antisemitic rants. Ye did eventually apologize in a statement that was written in Hebrew.

What do YOU think about the latest allegations against Kanye West?