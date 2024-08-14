Tyrese Gibson Explains Bizarre Beard And Wig Look Is For A Film
Mercy Mercy Me: Instantaneously Tendril’d Tyrese Explains His Fictitious Facial Hair & Curiously Counterfeit Curls, Crooner Confirms Channeling Marvin Gaye
“What’s going on?!” That’s the question some social media users raised to Tyrese amid him rocking a new (faux) look SoFi Stadium complete with fictitious facial hair, a beanie, and a wiglette placed atop his typically bald head. And while some people were confused, the singer/actor is WALLFLOWER explaining his actions.
On Sunday, Black Ty threw fans off when he was spotted wearing a noticeably fake beard, wig, and a ’70s-inspired ensemble as he sang the National Anthem during the Los Angeles Rams’ preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Now the 45-year-old singer-turned-actor is speaking out about his bizarre appearance and explaining that there was some method to his madness.
Before hitting the field to perform for fans, Tyrese told Entertainment Tonight (ET) during an interview backstage that he wanted to channel the spirit of the late great Marvin Gaye for his performance on Sunday.
Sporting a bushy faux beard and a fake afro that completely hid his trademark bald head, the R&B star looked much like Gaye, when the late R&B icon sang a soulful rendition of the National Anthem during the Cowboys’ game against the Oakland Raiders in 1974.
“Marvin is a tough act to follow. I stand on the shoulders of Marvin, Donnie Hathaway, Stevie Wonder [and many more], so what I’m going to attempt to do — and hopefully I don’t fail at it — is hold hands with what Marvin Gaye did at the Great Western Forum,” the Baby Boy actor shared.
“I think as an R&B singer and a singer in general — and I think everybody will agree with this — there [are] two legendary anthem [performances]: it’s Whitney Houston [and] there’s Marvin Gaye. That version of the anthem held hands with ‘Lean On Me’ and the Black National Anthem [‘Lift Every Voice’].”
Social Media Reacts To Tyrese’s National Anthem Performance Look
Tyrese, known for his powerful voice, opted for a softer, more whispery approach to the anthem during his performance, attempting to replicate Gaye’s smooth vocals with some wavering notes that didn’t quite hit the mark.
Social media users showed the “Sweet Lady” singer no mercy on X, with some calling his performance “embarrassing” and downright terrible. However, Tyrese didn’t let the criticism get to his toupee. The Hollywood celeb said that he was honored to have paid tribute to Gaye with his rather hilarious get-up.
Hit the flip for Tyrese’s interesting explanation for his faux follicles.
Tyrese Explains His “Weirdo LA Rams Look
Tyrese also shared that the costume was a unique strategy used to promote his new film WILDFLOWER which was made in honor of his late mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, who died following complications from COVID-19 in 2022. Tyrese dropped the trailer for the forthcoming film directly after his performance at SoFi Stadium.
Reflecting on the huge moment, the star shared with ET that he was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears after the performance. He was deeply moved by both the recent loss of his mother and the profound significance of performing in his hometown of Los Angeles.
“It’s for my mother. Four kids and only two of us left. I was the only one born and raised in LA. This means the world to me,” he shared.
“I hit a few bad notes but Marvin Gaye, I hope I made you proud. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you. This is a moment. I’m so overwhelmed right now with the opportunity. This could’ve been given to anybody. I’m so my heart is so full right now. This is a big moment for me and I’m grateful,” he added.
On Aug. 12, the singer also took to Instagram to address criticism surrounding his “bad” singing, telling fans that he was aware he had hit a” few bad notes,” during the performance, but all-in-all the star was happy to be in his element singing for the audience.
Tyrese added;
“My heart was full for LA and my heart was full for our county…. To this day the ONLY thing that brings every race, nationality and political party under one room to embrace some real fun and yet thick thick competition is SPORTS……. 80,000 strong…. What a moment what a freakin moment thank you LA.”
In a follow-up post, he called it his “weirdo LA Rams look” and said that he had fun while being in costume to promote the film.
“Back to my day job of being an artist,” wrote Tyrese. “Actors thing [sic] they go deep? Nah…. We as recording artist started this s***……. The fun of being in costume was the true high high for me I really can’t believe this happened, but it had to be done. WILDFLOWER and Beautiful Pain is coming.!!!! 15 days away….. Yikes!”
What did you think of Tyrese’s performance at SoFi Stadium?
