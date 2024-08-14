Mercy Mercy Me: Instantaneously Tendril’d Tyrese Explains His Fictitious Facial Hair & Curiously Counterfeit Curls, Crooner Confirms Channeling Marvin Gaye

“What’s going on?!” That’s the question some social media users raised to Tyrese amid him rocking a new (faux) look SoFi Stadium complete with fictitious facial hair, a beanie, and a wiglette placed atop his typically bald head. And while some people were confused, the singer/actor is WALLFLOWER explaining his actions.

On Sunday, Black Ty threw fans off when he was spotted wearing a noticeably fake beard, wig, and a ’70s-inspired ensemble as he sang the National Anthem during the Los Angeles Rams’ preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Now the 45-year-old singer-turned-actor is speaking out about his bizarre appearance and explaining that there was some method to his madness.

Before hitting the field to perform for fans, Tyrese told Entertainment Tonight (ET) during an interview backstage that he wanted to channel the spirit of the late great Marvin Gaye for his performance on Sunday.

Sporting a bushy faux beard and a fake afro that completely hid his trademark bald head, the R&B star looked much like Gaye, when the late R&B icon sang a soulful rendition of the National Anthem during the Cowboys’ game against the Oakland Raiders in 1974.

“Marvin is a tough act to follow. I stand on the shoulders of Marvin, Donnie Hathaway, Stevie Wonder [and many more], so what I’m going to attempt to do — and hopefully I don’t fail at it — is hold hands with what Marvin Gaye did at the Great Western Forum,” the Baby Boy actor shared. “I think as an R&B singer and a singer in general — and I think everybody will agree with this — there [are] two legendary anthem [performances]: it’s Whitney Houston [and] there’s Marvin Gaye. That version of the anthem held hands with ‘Lean On Me’ and the Black National Anthem [‘Lift Every Voice’].”

Social Media Reacts To Tyrese’s National Anthem Performance Look

Tyrese, known for his powerful voice, opted for a softer, more whispery approach to the anthem during his performance, attempting to replicate Gaye’s smooth vocals with some wavering notes that didn’t quite hit the mark.

Social media users showed the “Sweet Lady” singer no mercy on X, with some calling his performance “embarrassing” and downright terrible. However, Tyrese didn’t let the criticism get to his toupee. The Hollywood celeb said that he was honored to have paid tribute to Gaye with his rather hilarious get-up.

Hit the flip for Tyrese’s interesting explanation for his faux follicles.