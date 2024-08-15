Marlo Hampton Claims ‘Karma’ Led To Kenya Moore’s Bravo Booting As Marc Daly Shockingly Says THIS About His Ex-Wife

Marlo Hampton is making it known that she’s reveling in the fact that Kenya Moore, won’t be returning for season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and thinks it’s “clearly karma” for the former housewife’s history with her. “God don’t play about his people…” said Hampton.

However, Kenya Moore’s ex-husband Marc Daly is offering a different take and shockingly defending the woman he once married.

In an Instagram Live session shared by the Bravo Shaderoom TikTok page on Aug. 15, Hampton suggested that Moore’s suspension from the show was Kenya’s karma. The Le’Archive clothing founder, who took a break from the show at the end of her Season 15 contract, claimed that Moore had been vocal about her strong opposition to her return to the hit series before the Season 16 cast was finalized.

“I don’t want anyone to get kicked off as a single mom with a child, ” said the reality star about Kenya. “But I do know that she was one of the people who was strongly against me not coming back. I just feel like God does not play about his people and what goes around comes around. “ “So, figure this out. Keep putting on your Batman outfit and going into Sally’s and showing people how discounted your products are,” she added referncing Kenya’s recent IG videos. “Now, I just feel that what goes around comes around.”

In a brief show of solidarity, Hampton, 48, mentioned that she wasn’t particularly pleased to see Moore out of work because of the suspension.

“No, I don’t feel good. I mean, I’m not her, so I don’t feel good about her not having a job and not working. But I feel that when you make your bed, like granny always said, ‘You got to lay in it,’” she added.

As previously reported, Moore reached a deal with Bravo producers in June, making the difficult decision to “take a break from the show for now,” following the revenge porn allegations levied against her by co-star Brittany Eady. She was suspended from filming in Season 16 of the hit series after she allegedly showed sexually explicit images of Eady during the opening of her inaugural hair salon in Atlanta. Additionally, a few sources claimed that Moore felt threatened by Eady.

Despite the backlash, the mother of one has maintained her innocence since she departed from the show. In an Instagram post shared in June, Moore told fans that the truth about the “false claims” would be revealed over time.

Kenya Moore’s Ex-Husband Marc Daly Is Defending Her

Surprisingly, Marc Daly, Moore’s ex-husband, has been defending the reality queen amid the controversy.

In a video posted by @TheRHOATalk on Aug. 12, Daly alleged that RHOA executive producer, Andy Cohen, had done Moore “dirty” and was responsible for her sudden departure.

“Everyone I met through that experience was great, except for you know who. The producers and Mr. Cohen. The snake-in-chief,” Daly, who was married to Moore from 2017 to 2019, said. “You guys know that, right? You see how they did Kenya dirty?”

Daly claimed that if he was still on RHOA, he would have protected Moore from the shocking allegations.

“I would have never let that happen,” he added, noting how the veteran peach holder would have still “got a check,” for her involvement without the drama.

Daly and Moore finalized their divorce in 2023 and share a daughter, Brooklyn, together.

As you can imagine, fans are shocked to see Marc Daly defending Kenya considering his previous treatment of his ex.

What do you think of Marlo Hampton and Marc Daly’s statements?



