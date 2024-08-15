Celebrity

Marlo Hampton Says Karma Led To Kenya Moore's Suspension

Marlo Hampton Claims ‘Karma’ Led To Kenya Moore’s Bravo Booting As Marc Daly Shockingly Says THIS About His Ex-Wife

Published on August 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

 

Marlo Hampton is making it known that she’s reveling in the fact that Kenya Moore, won’t be returning for season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and thinks it’s “clearly karma” for the former housewife’s history with her. “God don’t play about his people…” said Hampton. 

Marlo Hampton x Kenya Moore

Source: Robin L. Marshall/ Prince Williams/WireImage / Getty

However, Kenya Moore’s ex-husband Marc Daly is offering a different take and shockingly defending the woman he once married.

In an Instagram Live session shared by the Bravo Shaderoom TikTok page on Aug. 15, Hampton suggested that Moore’s suspension from the show was Kenya’s karma. The Le’Archive clothing founder, who took a break from the show at the end of her Season 15 contract, claimed that Moore had been vocal about her strong opposition to her return to the hit series before the Season 16 cast was finalized.

“I don’t want anyone to get kicked off as a single mom with a child, ” said the reality star about Kenya. “But I do know that she was one of the people who was strongly against me not coming back. I just feel like God does not play about his people and what goes around comes around. “

“So, figure this out. Keep putting on your Batman outfit and going into Sally’s and showing people how discounted your products are,” she added referncing Kenya’s recent IG videos.Now, I just feel that what goes around comes around.”

 

In a brief show of solidarity, Hampton, 48, mentioned that she wasn’t particularly pleased to see Moore out of work because of the suspension.

 “No, I don’t feel good. I mean, I’m not her, so I don’t feel good about her not having a job and not working. But I feel that when you make your bed, like granny always said, ‘You got to lay in it,’” she added. 

Kenya Moore

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

As previously reported, Moore reached a deal with Bravo producers in June, making the difficult decision to “take a break from the show for now,” following the revenge porn allegations levied against her by co-star Brittany Eady. She was suspended from filming in Season 16 of the hit series after she allegedly showed sexually explicit images of Eady during the opening of her inaugural hair salon in Atlanta. Additionally, a few sources claimed that Moore felt threatened by Eady.

Despite the backlash, the mother of one has maintained her innocence since she departed from the show. In an Instagram post shared in June, Moore told fans that the truth about the “false claims” would be revealed over time. 

 

Kenya Moore’s Ex-Husband Marc Daly Is Defending Her

Surprisingly, Marc Daly, Moore’s ex-husband, has been defending the reality queen amid the controversy.

In a video posted by @TheRHOATalk on Aug. 12, Daly alleged that RHOA executive producer, Andy Cohen, had done Moore “dirty” and was responsible for her sudden departure. 

“Everyone I met through that experience was great, except for you know who. The producers and Mr. Cohen. The snake-in-chief,” Daly, who was married to Moore from 2017 to 2019, said.

“You guys know that, right? You see how they did Kenya dirty?”

Daly claimed that if he was still on RHOA, he would have protected Moore from the shocking allegations. 

“I would have never let that happen,” he added, noting how the veteran peach holder would have still “got a check,” for her involvement without the drama.

Daly and Moore finalized their divorce in 2023 and share a daughter, Brooklyn, together.

As you can imagine, fans are shocked to see Marc Daly defending Kenya considering his previous treatment of his ex.

What do you think of Marlo Hampton and Marc Daly’s statements?

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

#rhoareunion Bravo TV Kenya Moore Marlo Hampton Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close