‘Don’t Be Tardy’ To The Petty: Kim Zolciak Slams Kenya Moore Amid Her #RHOA Exit–‘Best Thing That Could Ever Happen To That Show’

Kim Zolciak is wig-walloping Kenya Moore amid her Real Housewives of Atlanta exit. “I think it’s the best thing that could ever happen to that show,” said the never-late-to-the-petty party (just her divorce) reality star.

Zolciak who last appeared briefly as a guest in Season 15, told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast that she’s all for the network parting ways with the former Miss USA following the latter’s sex poster scandal with newbie Brittany Eady.

As previously reported there are conflicting reports about whether Kenya was fired or if she left of her own volition. Initial reports said that she was booted after violating production’s “code of conduct” by blowing up photos of Eady seemingly performing oral sex. Others however alleged that Kenya came to the decision herself because of “how she felt the incident was handled and how she was treated” amid her suspension.

Either way, Kim Zolciak agrees that Kenya departing the show is the “best thing” because of her “flawed” character.

“I think it’s the best thing that could ever happen to that show,” said the reality star while promoting her time on MTV’s Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets on Virtual Reali-Tea. “You meet people and you have relationships with people and you get angry or you get frustrated, but when you’re just I think the core of who you are or your character is heavily flawed, I think that’s a great decision to be honest,” she added.

The #RHOA alum who joined #RHOA season 1 when it debuted on Bravo in October 2008 and remained as a cast member on the show until Season 5. also responded to rumors that Phaedra Parks might leave Married To Medicine and come home to #RHOA.

“I love Phaedra. That would be great. … She’s so funny,” said Zolciak. “I love her.”

She also echoed a similar statement to ET’s Brice Sander, while praising Phaedra and saying she would reconsider returning to #RHOA herself although the odds are slim to none.

“Unless the whole cast, well, now that Kenya’s gone, I shouldn’t say it like that, but you know, I heard Phaedra [Parks] might be making her way back, and that would be an awesome choice.” said Zolciak to ET. “I might have to consider it with Phaedra because she’s so funny and all I do is laugh when I’m around her. It would just be something I’d have to give some serious thought to, and I’m like 99 percent sure that’s a big no.”

What do YOU think about Kim Zolciak’s reaction To Kenya Moore’s #RHOA departure?