‘Not Surprised’ Nene Leakes Isn’t Shocked By Kenya Moore’s RHOA Exit, Says The Two Are On Good Terms

Published on July 13, 2024

Kenya Moore and Nene Leakes attend Universal, NBC, Focus Features, E! Entertainment Golden Globes After Party Sponsored by Chrysler

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

Nene Leakes is the latest peach to speak on Kenya Moore‘s abrupt exit from the RHOA franchise.

In an interview with E! News, Leakes spoke on her former frenemy’s current Bravo-related drama and said she wasn’t surprised to hear what led to it.

“I don’t know if I was surprised,” she said. “I know that, over the years, Kenya has always pushed the envelope a little bit.

Listen, those girls do a lot of things. I don’t think I’m surprised at all.”

What may come as a surprise to RHOA fans is that Nene claims that she and Moore—along with Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Shereé Whitfield—are currently on good terms.

“We’re not talking every day,” NeNe told the outlet, “but when we see each other, there’s no beef. There’s no hard feelings. Actually we laugh about it.”

Leakes also shared similar sentiments to Williams about their other former castmate, Phaedra Parks.

Housewives is where the viewers know her from and, to me, if she was going to be on any platform it should be on the Housewives platform, not Married to Medicine,” she explained. “I think Phaedra would be a good addition again.”

Parks appeared on RHOA from 2010 to 2017 and recently joined the cast of  Married to Medicine despite not being married to a doctor nor a doctor herself.

Though conversations about the alleged activities that led to her resignation have continued, Moore has released very few public statements about whether or not she is saying farewell to the franchise for good. Maybe her silence means there’s room for reconciliation.

Nonetheless, the newest installment of RHOA will come to Bravo early next year. Season #Sweet16 will feature Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, Shamea Morton Mwangi and Angela Oakley. Cynthia Bailey is also slated to return but in a “friend of the show” role.

