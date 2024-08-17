Pop Culture

Bobby McCray Files for Divorce from Actress Khadijah Haqq

It’s A Wrap: Ex-NFL Player Bobby McCray Files For Divorce From Actress Khadijah Haqq

Published on August 17, 2024

Former NFL player Bobby McCray has officially filed for divorce from actress Khadijah Haqq, marking the end of their 13-year marriage.

Khadijah Haqq McCray x Bobby McCray

Source: Jerod Harris/Bob Rosato / Getty

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, McCray cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, which he listed as having occurred on July 7, 2023. However, as BOSSIP previously reported, Khadijah had publicly announced their separation in August 2023.

The couple’s love story began when they met at a nightclub, eventually leading to their marriage in July 2010. The wedding was held at Vibiana, a historic venue in downtown Los Angeles. Over the years, they welcomed three children together and shared many milestones as a family.

McCray, who enjoyed a successful seven-season career in the NFL as a defensive end, is now seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children. In addition to custody, McCray is also asking for spousal support from Haqq while requesting the court to terminate any potential spousal support obligations to her.

Khadijah Haqq is widely recognized for her roles in films like ATL, Sky High, and Happy Feet. She also gained notoriety for her close friendship with Khloé Kardashian and has appeared in various Kardashian-related media over the years. Most recently, she starred in Netflix’s You People.

Khadijah recently shared a photo on Instagram, where she was seen smiling while gazing into the distance. She captioned the image with, “The comeback is greater than the setback.”

As the couple moves forward with their divorce proceedings, we extend our best wishes to both as they embark on this new chapter in their lives.

