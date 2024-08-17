Celebrity

The Dream Files Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit Against Him

The Dream Files Motion To Dismiss Alleged Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Claims Lack of Evidence and Racism

Published on August 17, 2024

Singer/songwriter The Dream is fighting back against a lawsuit filed against him by a former protege alleging assault, rape and sex trafficking.

The-Dream performs at 2023 One Music Festival

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

In documents filed on August 16 by attorney Desirée F. Moore claims that the original lawsuit, filed in June by Chanaaz Mangroe, “must be dismissed in its entirety for failing to attribute specific factual allegations to each defendant.” She also claims that it “weaponizes destructive racial stereotypes” against The Dream, according to People.

His legal team also alleges,

“Before the complaint raises a single relevant allegation, Plaintiff dedicates several pages to: irrelevant gossip designed to harm Diamant’s children and impugn his marital history; unsubstantiated allegations of past violence (none of which resulted in any proceedings or findings against Diamant); false depictions of an absent father; and racist insinuations that Diamant is affiliated with a street gang.”

Moore also claims that Mangroe’s complaint,

“contains dozens of allegations that are utterly irrelevant to her sexual battery and sex trafficking claims and are, instead, designed solely to smear Diamant’s name and reputation.”

According to Mangroe, her relationship with The Dream was entered into under false promises to help advance her career but turned sexually violent and included regular abuse as well as recorded encounters that were used as blackmail.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuPqZYKufYK/?igsh=MW12MjVqa3Uxd3c0Nw%3D%3D

In recent years, Dream has become most synonymous with being one of Beyonce’s most frequent collaborators; however, his list of hits spans across artists like Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Ciara and Justin Bieber. He’s also revered as an artist in his own right. However, his romantic past with singers like Christina Milian and Nivea, with whom he shares a daughter and three additional children respectively, have also included claims of infidelity and emotional abuse.

Nonetheless, he and his legal team are out to clear his name and that of his record label, Contra Paris LLC, against all allegations levied by Mangroe.

