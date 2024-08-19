Halle Berry Seeking Sole Custody Of Son She Shares With Olivier Martinez Because Actor Reportedly ‘Refuses To Co-Parent’

Halle Berry is seeking sole custody of her son Maceo, claiming her ex Olivier Martinez is turning the 10-year-old against her.

The Academy Award winner has been embroiled in a custody battle with Martinez since the couple split in 2015 and they currently share both physical and legal rights to the child. However, now TMZ reports that Berry believes her son is suffering due to his father’s unwillingness to prioritize his education and overall wellness.

The 58-year-old beauty claims that her ex-husband’s “turbulent and detrimental behavior” has had a negative impact on their son’s mounting behavioral issues. TMZ reports that Berry claims Martinez prioritizes soccer training over both educational tutoring and therapy for their son. She also alleges that the 58-year-old French actor involves their child in their legal matters by telling him a one-sided version of events, leading to “combative and angry behavior from Maceo.”

She now feels that the only way to put their son on the right track is for her to have 100% control of the child-rearing. After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in private to resolve the issue, Berry made the decision to go public by filing lengthy and detailed documents for the family law judge.

This is the second time in recent months that the actress called Martinez out for failing to honor their co-parenting agreement. Earlier this month, Berry claimed her ex-husband blew off their planned co-parenting therapy to focus on summer. According to TMZ, the pair agreed to take six joint sessions to work through their issues by June 14, but Martinez decided to delay them throughout the summer without notifying herself or their therapist.

Halle Berry’s Relationship History

Whew, chile! Martinez is not her only ex who made their split a big mess. Her former partner, Gabriel Aubry, sought full custody of 16-year-old daughter Nahla and was awarded $16,000 a month in child support. Singer Eric Benét, who was married to Berry from 2001 -2003, challenged their prenuptial agreement. He infamously sought spousal support from the actress and admitted to struggling with a sex addiction throughout their marriage.

Now, she’s romantically in a much better place and at peace with her beau, Van Hunt.

Our girl has been through the wringer, so we’re happy to see her in love and thriving these days!