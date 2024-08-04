Girl, What??? Tiffany Haddish Sold Used Panties And Claimed They Belonged To Halle Berry

Whether she’s joking or not, Tiffany Haddish is a character who keeps us guessing, like revealing that she sold used panties before her fame. That’s not the only part of the story that puts the “odd” in “odd jobs.” The comedian claims she used to lie and say the panties belonged to a beloved actress.

Haddish has made headlines a lot lately, but not always for good reason. This time, she gives fans a little insight into her life before pursuing comedy. The actress recently joined Nick Cannon‘s We Playin’ Spades podcast and revealed some pretty interesting information.

Before she discovered her comedic abilities, Haddish was broke and had to do some strange things for change, like selling her dirty panties on Craigslist. For extra flair, she involved Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry.

“I would say my name is Rosalina and I am a housekeeper for Halle Berry and I have some of her dirty panties if anyone wants to buy some.” She continued, “And I would make $300. I was literally on Craigslist.”

Check out Tiffany Haddish’s full interview on We Playin’ Spades below.

Now that she is a famed comedian, Haddish no longer has to sell dirty panties but is trying on a new career. The “Girls Trip” actress recently recorded and released her first single, “Woman Up.” The song was written by Diane Warren and aims to be an inspirational message about getting up when knocked down.

Tiffany Haddish Made Social Media Mad… Again

Though she has seemingly moved on from the debacle, social media is still reeling over Haddish’s comments while visiting the African country of Zimbabwe. As BOSSIP reported, the comedian recently took a trip to the country. While there, she visited a grocery store and was shocked that the country has grocery stores. She was so shocked that she recorded herself walking around the store in awe of its existence. She then posted the video to TikTok.

She later explained in a now-deleted comment that she was under the impression that people shopped outdoors where animals are waiting to be slaughtered.

Her comments come months after she stirred controversy with her visit to Israel. The 44-year-old stated that she wanted to see the war with her “own eyes.” She also said that she wanted to find a man while there. Though her comments were ignorant, Haddish has been candid about her journey to realizing her Jewish heritage at the age of 40. Nevertheless, the internet is not putting up with it!