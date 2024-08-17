Pop Culture

Jay-Z, Tom Brady, & More Attend The Inaugural Fanatics Fest

Jay-Z, Tom Brady, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne & More Attend The Inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC

Published on August 17, 2024

JAY-Z's Iconic The 40/40 Club Opens Reimagined Lounge Experience With Fanatics Sportsbook At Fanatics Fest NYC

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC hit the ground running with appearances from Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Tom Brady, and more.

Fanatics has expanded its brand into the live event space with Fanatics Fest NYC. This weekend fans of sports entertainment from all over the world flocked to the Javits Center in NYC for a unique experience with like-minded enthusiasts. From celebrities to fans, everyone was under one roof having the time of their life with insane activations.

Perhaps our favorite activation was the ability to walk out to your favorite WWE superstar’s theme music and have the video sent to you.

Another huge activation was Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club returning just for Fanatics Fest NYC. Of course, Jay-Z was on hand, and if you were lucky you got to see the goat with your own eyes. Several streamers tried to get Hov on camera but failed.

As you can see above everyone dropped by for the chance to visit Jay-Z’s 40/40 pop-up from Gayle King, IShowSpeed, and even Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Elsewhere in the building, Tom Brady was on site with Gronk walking around dressed in Patriots gear and mingling with the fans. Derek Jeter and David Ortiz hosted a special convo for the New York crowd.

Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart also hosted the ‘Bing Bong: The Iconic New York Knicks’ for all Knicks lovers. In the UFC space, Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira taking pictures with fans and even wrestling around with streamer Adin Ross. Ishowspeed was also on side quest missions to showcase his athleticism while on stream.

You can take a deeper look at Fanatics Fest NYC below.

Adin Ross fanatics Fanatics Fest IShowSpeed Jay-Z Kyle Kuzma Lil Wayne Michael Rubin Newsletter Tom Brady Travis Scott

