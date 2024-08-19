Beauty KKKing: Donald Trump Says He’s Better Looking Than VP Kamala Harris, MAGA Is Extremely Unserious

The 2024 Presidential election is in 78 days (that’s Nov. 5 for you mathletes), and Americans are deeply concerned about a host of issues that affect their lives and the lives of their loved ones. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the Republican Party has absolutely nothing serious to offer. Instead of debating policies, practices, and past political records, the right wing of the two-party system has only immaturity, insults, and idiocy to aid Americans in their daily struggles to capture life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

During his recent campaign rally appearance in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Trump complained about myriad topics while rambling incoherently about nonsense that doesn’t help improve American lives. At one point during his petulant podium posturing, Trump inexplicably began to compare his obnoxious orange aesthetic to that of Vice President Harris according to ABC News:

“Don’t ever call a woman beautiful, because that’ll be the end of your political career, please.” Trump began, later going on to say, “But I say that I am much better looking. I’m a better-looking person than Kamala.”

ABC News also noted that the latest insult comes as a complete 180 degree turn from what he told Elon Musk just one week ago during their obsequious “interview” on Twitter where he described VP Harris as “beautiful.”

“She is terrible. She’s terrible, but she’s getting a free ride. I saw a picture of her on TIME magazine today. She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live. It was a drawing and actually looked very much like our great first lady, Melania … She didn’t look like Kamala,” Trump said, mispronouncing the vice president’s name.

Is it “Oochie Wally” or “One Mic,” Donald? Also, what the f**k are you talking about, and who the f**k cares?! Are you running for president of the United States of America or Miss America? This is who Republicans have bent the knee of their party to.