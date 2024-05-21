Social media is ablaze over Amber Rose‘s endorsement of Donald Trump for President in a brow-furrowing move that sparked backlash across the internet.

https://x.com/itsKARY_/status/1792685356007239745

The Instagram model (who many suspect was paid for promo) posted a photo of herself alongside Trump and his wife, Melania, with the caption, “Trump 2024,” officially endorsing him for President.

Naturally, Rose’s comment section erupted with disgust from fans, wondering how she could endorse a man whose political stances are opposite to what she stands for.

https://x.com/WUTangKids/status/1792723912369070089

You may recall Amber being a dedicated Women’s Rights activist, founding the SlutWalk to end rape culture, slut-shaming, and victim-blaming while bringing thousands of women together (and, at one point, 21 Savage) in multiple cities.

But now, she seems to have moved on from the movement to support a Presidential candidate known for saying, “when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p****. You can do anything,” in a secret recording obtained by the Washington Post.

Whew, the hypocrisy.

After TheShadeRoom posted about Amber’s endorsement to its nearly 30 million followers, Rose swooped in to respond, insisting she’s still putting women first in her decision to vote for Trump. Oh dear.

“Lmaooo yall think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad. Do ur research. I did,” she began in her comment. “I’ll ALWAYS put women first. Y’all want biological men in women’s sports 🙄 Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion.”

Amber continued: “Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.”

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Rose was dragged for hours as disappointed fans pointed out that Joseline Hernandez “was right” when she accused Amber of “wanting to be white.”

https://x.com/mistergeezy/status/1792727857413681192

As previously reported, Amber and Joseline had a fistfight while filming an episode of College Hill: Celebrity Edition.

Amber went from shouting to swinging at Joseline for accusing her of wanting to identify as a white woman, instead of her biracial identity.

As they discussed racial hurdles in an Alabama State University classroom, Amber revealed that she doesn’t fit in with her Black side or her white side.

“You know what your problem is? Your problem is that you really wanna be a white girl,” Joseline fired at Amber.

Joseline was right about Amber Rose. pic.twitter.com/JEX6RKNvAK — D’ominic Devereaux (@deeperfectgem) May 21, 2024

What was your reaction to Amber Rose endorsing Donald Trump for President? Do you think she’ll apologize for this decision? Tell us down below and peep the on the flip.