Stranger Things Have Happened: Doja Cat Sparks Relationship Rumors With Joseph Quinn Two Years After Noah Schnapp DM Debacle

It looks like Doja Cat finally got what she wanted following her DM fallout with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp.

Over the weekend, the singer was spotted getting cozy with Joseph Quinn recently, who she has admitted to having a crush on before in leaked DMs to Quinn’s costar.

Doja and Joseph can be seen in photos sharing a meal at Dingwalls Dancehall in London’s Camden neighborhood, and in a video holding hands while walking down the street. While it’s not clear whether these two are already an item or just trying to get to know one another, the pair certainly seem comfortable with each other as Quinn caresses the star’s back on their stroll.

This connection comes two years after Doja Cat’s beef with Stranger Things costar Noah Schnapp, which all started because of Doja’s crush on Quinn.

In an Instagram DM in July 2022, as seen in screenshots via TMZ, Doja asked Schnapp if he could get Quinn to hit her up, which is when he encouraged the singer to slide into Quinn’s DMs herself. Scnhapp went on to share a screenshot of their conversation publicly to his Instagram Story, sparking Doja Cat to call him “socially unaware and whack” during an IG Live.

“To be fair, this is, like, a kid,” she said about the then-17-year-old. “Noah, I don’t know how old he is, but he’s not even, like, over 21. When you’re that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb s**t. I’m trying to be super fair.”

Still, Doja went on to say that Noah posting a “private conversation between me and him” was “borderline snake s**t.”

“I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing,” she said during the IG Live.

Schnapp later revealed that he apologized to Doja and the two of them have made up.

Regardless of this drama, it seems like Doja Cat’s ploy for Joseph Quinn all worked out, even if it is two years later.

Not long after her DMs to Schnapp, the singer was romantically linked to social media star J Cyrus, who she was first spotted with in New York City in Nov. 2022. Every time she was spotted with the online personality, Doja faced a lot of backlash for his negative reputation, but she was quick to defend him throughout their time together.

Prior to her relationship with Cyrus, Doja was linked to indie-funk musician Johnny Utah, whom she dated in 2019. It’s not exactly clear when either relationship ended, but the Grammy winner has admitted to being a “serial dater,” so that’s not exactly surprising.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in August 2023, Doja described herself as “possibly a serial dater,” before talking about how well her relationship was going at the time.

“But right now I’m in a different place in my life, where I am very committed and very much in love in a different way than before,” she revealed. “I think I’ve evolved. I’m learning to love myself, so the way that I love other people is very different. I don’t feel like a lost little teen. I feel like a woman who is coming into her own.”