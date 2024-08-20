BOSSIP Exclusive: Mike Colter Says ‘The Union’ Spoilers Are Safe With Him

Have you had a chance to watch the brand new Netflix action comedy The Union yet?

BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with Mike Colter about his latest role as Nick Faraday in The Union. He spoke about his character’s prickly side, keeping spoilers a secret and how he decides which stunts to perform.

As you can see from the trailer, Colter’s character Nick is a man who is about that action. But it turns out he’s also hiding something!

“He’s a man who’s got a little secret,” Colter teased. “We all figure out what it is later but he’s stirring the action and I think he’s having fun with it. He’s a bit of a — he’s a little prickly and so I have fun with that because I think being unlikable sometimes is fun. I think also being someone who’s a little selfish is fun.”

While Nick Faraday adds quite the twist to The Union plot, Colter told us that he was up for the challenge of keeping mum about his character’s secrets.

“It’s a little difficult but I think as long as there’s other things in and around the plot points to talk about, I think it’s pretty easy,” Colter told Bossip. “I think there’s so much fun to be had when I was on the locations shooting and just the idea of the character that there’s lots to talk about in that way. I’m the perfect person to keep a secret because I have no problems keeping quiet about anything. It was not a problem. I can keep things for a very long time, trust me!”

Sounds like Colter is EXACTLY the man to trust. Speaking of trust, Colter also told us that while he felt capable of performing most of his own stunts in The Union, ultimately he found it wiser to leave some of them to his double.

“We all wanted to do our own stunts,” Colter said, of himself and co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry. “We did them in certain takes and then they would always do another take with the stunt person but I’d always watch the final edit to see who they use and and things like that. I was always game. I’m like look, ‘I stay in shape. I’m ready. I like to flip and run. If I can’t do it or I don’t feel comfortable I will tell you.’ I’m not that person to say, ‘Oh I can do that,’ and I really don’t feel comfortable doing it. I have limits and I will do whatever it is that I feel like is right for me within reason because there’s a certain point where the audience can’t see your face anyway so there’s no payoff, right? There’s a moment where he goes into the water. I could have easily done that, but from a distance they would have showed it you couldn’t tell whether it was going to be me or the double so why do it?”

