Movies

Mike Colter's Not Spilling Any Secrets About 'The Union'

BOSSIP Exclusive: Mike Colter Says ‘The Union’ Spoilers Are Safe With Him

Published on August 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Have you had a chance to watch the brand new Netflix action comedy The Union yet?

The Union

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

If not, what are you waiting for? It’s streaming on Netflix now.

BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with Mike Colter about his latest role as Nick Faraday in The Union. He spoke about his character’s prickly side, keeping spoilers a secret and how he decides which stunts to perform.

As you can see from the trailer, Colter’s character Nick is a man who is about that action. But it turns out he’s also hiding something!

“He’s a man who’s got a little secret,” Colter teased. “We all figure out what it is later but he’s stirring the action and I think he’s having fun with it. He’s a bit of a — he’s a little prickly and so I have fun with that because I think being unlikable sometimes is fun. I think also being someone who’s a little selfish is fun.”

While Nick Faraday adds quite the twist to The Union plot, Colter told us that he was up for the challenge of keeping mum about his character’s secrets.

“It’s a little difficult but I think as long as there’s other things in and around the plot points to talk about, I think it’s pretty easy,” Colter told Bossip. “I think there’s so much fun to be had when I was on the locations shooting and just the idea of the character that there’s lots to talk about in that way. I’m the perfect person to keep a secret because I have no problems keeping quiet about anything. It was not a problem. I can keep things for a very long time, trust me!”

Sounds like Colter is EXACTLY the man to trust. Speaking of trust, Colter also told us that while he felt capable of performing most of his own stunts in The Union, ultimately he found it wiser to leave some of them to his double.

“We all wanted to do our own stunts,” Colter said, of himself and co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry. “We did them in certain takes and then they would always do another take with the stunt person but I’d always watch the final edit to see who they use and and things like that. I was always game. I’m like look, ‘I stay in shape. I’m ready. I like to flip and run. If I can’t do it or I don’t feel comfortable I will tell you.’ I’m not that person to say, ‘Oh I can do that,’ and I really don’t feel comfortable doing it. I have limits and I will do whatever it is that I feel like is right for me within reason because there’s a certain point where the audience can’t see your face anyway so there’s no payoff, right? There’s a moment where he goes into the water. I could have easily done that, but from a distance they would have showed it you couldn’t tell whether it was going to be me or the double so why do it?”

We definitely respect that!

The Union is currently streaming on Netflix

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

action movies Bossip Exclusives For Your Information London Mike Colter Netflix New Movie Secret Service

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close