Celebrity

Trump Campaign Pulls Beyoncé's 'Freedom' Video After Threat

Cowboy Carter Cancellation: Donald Trump’s Campaign Pulls ‘Freedom’ Video After Beyoncé Threatens Cease-And-Desist

Published on August 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

One thing about Beyoncé, she’s gonna make it known who she does and doesn’t want using her music!

Beyoncé and Donald Trump

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

A spokesperson for Donald Trump, Steven Cheung, posted a video on social media earlier this week featuring Beyoncé’s song “Freedom.” Not long after, the singer issued a cease-and-desist to Trump’s presidential campaign, according to reports from Rolling Stone.

As fans of the star already know, not long ago, Bey personally approved making “Freedom” the official campaign theme song for Vice President Kamala Harris. It’s not hard to tell that the Trump campaign video was an attempt to troll the Harris campaign, but in the end, it all seemed to blow up in Trump’s face. Within hours of the cease-and-desist being threatened, the video was removed from social media.

Related Stories

Following President Joe Biden announcing his decision not to seek reelection, Kamala wasted no time, walking out to the podium while “Freedom” played during her first public appearance. Shortly thereafter, her campaign dropped an official launch video featuring the song.

According to reports from CNN, Harris’ team got approval from Bey’s representatives to use “Freedom” throughout her campaign just a few hours before she walked out to the song.

While Beyoncé hasn’t personally endorsed Harris for president, giving her permission to use her song might as well be one–especially after denying Trump that same privilege. Plus, Kamala already got the cosign from one of Bey’s closest confidants: her mother, Tina Knowles.

Knowles wasted no time in announcing her endorsement, posting a picture of her and Vice President Harris to Instagram along with some glowing words about the presidential candidate.

“New, Youthful, Sharp , , energy !!!! You asked for it and our President Biden did what was best for the country,” Mama Tina wrote in her caption. “Putting personal Ego , power and fame aside . That is the definition of a great leader. Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership . Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go. #kamala2024.”

But, will Bey drop an actual endorsement? Only time will tell.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Beyonce Donald Trump Kamala Harris Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 26, 2025

Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close