Turn Down For What? Funniest Tweets, Memes & Viral Videos From The 2024 Democratic National Convention (So Far)

Social media is buzzing over the star-studded 2024 Democratic National Convention that gave us razzle, all kinds of dazzle, and a building-rocking appearance by Lil Jon for Georgia’s crunk roll call.

Other buzzy moments included the Obamas bringing down the house with their speeches that left the crowd (and supporters across social media) FIRED UP.

Michelle Obama’s speech? WHEW!

“For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us,” said Michelle according to NewsOne. “See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black. I want to know — I want to know — who’s going to tell him, who’s going to tell him, that the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?”

Doing what he does best, President Obama reminded us that very few people (on Earth) communicate more charismatically than he does. Oh, and the comedic timing on this Trump jab? *chef’s kiss*

Following up her epic roasting of Marjorie Taylor Green, Rep. Jasmine Crockett dropped some BOSSIP-esque alliterative wordplay on Donald Trump’s toupée that sent the crowd into a FRENZY.

Making a surprise appearance was Oprah Winfrey who gave a joyous speech about “the best of America” that detailed her support for Kamala and a rejection of Donald Trump’s childish brand of “leadership.”

And, finally, there was that moment when Kendrick Lamar‘s now-classic diss track “Not Like Us” rang off as representatives from the state of California pledged their votes for VP Harris to be the Democratic nominee.

What’s your fave moment from the 2024 DNC thus far? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, memes, and viral videos from the electric event (so far) on the flip.