DaniLeigh's DUI Arrest Footage Surfaces Online

‘You Can’t Arrest Me, I’m A Singer’: DaniLeigh’s DUI Arrest Caught On Video After Hit-And-Run Incident

Published on August 24, 2024

Singer DaniLeigh‘s arrest video has hit the internet and has left fans wondering what’s really going on with the “Easy” artist.

The video is from a hit-and-run accident involving the singer that took place in May 2023. According to TMZ, DaniLeigh was driving under the influence in Miami when she hit a 17-year-old who sustained both a kidney laceration and spinal fracture.

Video footage taken at the scene shows a clearly inebriated DaniLeigh talking to officers saying,

“You can’t arrest me, I’m a singer.”

She also called out rapper Quavo as the person she was with, who later made an appearance alongside another man and questioned the officers.

It’s unclear why the video surfaced more than a year after the incident. However, DaniLeigh is currently serving a five-year probation. Police initially booked her on three felony charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and DUI damage to property.

She pleaded no contest to misdemeanor and felony charges. In the meantime, her brother, Brandon Bills, is still trying to collect his coins from DaniLeigh‘s ex, rapper DaBaby.

In 2023, Bills filed a lawsuit against his sister’s former lover over an altercation at a Los Angeles bowling alley. In 2022, DaBaby and his friends were seen beating Bills after the two exchanged words via social media. Bills is seeking $4 million from the “Bop” rapper, The Source reports.

According to reports, Bills has had a hard time serving DaBaby with legal papers. He allegedly hired a private investigator and a process server to track him down but has been unsuccessful. A judge has given him the right to take out a newspaper ad serving the rapper; however, no judgment has been made in the case thus far.

Here’s to hoping both DaniLeigh and DaBaby are making better choices for the sake of their daughter.

