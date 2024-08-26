Perennially Petty Parents Summer Walker And London On Da Track Have Quick Shade Trade Over Other Baby Mama’s Absentee Dad Diss

London On Da Track produces many things; Hip-hop, R&B, and children, and now one of his exes is accusing him of being an absentee dad, again.

Eboni Ivori recently took to Instagram with more allegations of child abandonment which led to a quick shade trade between London and his other baby’s mother, Summer Walker.

London On Da Track and his children’s mothers have always had a sordid history and the issues between him and Eboni have often played out in public on social media. The two share a daughter, Paris, but Mom states that Dad has not been a big part of her life. Since the music producer gained recognition, Eboni has often alleged that London is an absent father. Now, the mother of one is fed up again.

Over the weekend, Eboni posted pics on her InstaStory of forlorn children captioned with allegations of London’s absent behavior.

“My lil girl waiting on her dad since last Christmas,” she captioned one picture.

“Another pic of my lil girl waiting for her dad on her birthday last year,” she added on a different post.

The mother also stated that her daughter Paris did not have the opportunity to spend Father’s Day with her dad, and she hadn’t seen him since December. Eboni is not the only one accusing London of bad fathering, however, despite her previous issues with Eboni, Summer Walker entered the chat.

Summer Walker Seemingly Agrees With Claims That London On Da Track Is An Absent Father

If having one baby mama call you out isn’t bad enough, Summer Walker joined the conversation. After TheShadeRoom reported Eboni’s posts, Walker hopped in the comments to say;

“Same,” with an eye-rolling emoji.

Though London didn’t respond to Eboni, he took the time to reply to Walker.

“Which baby dady u talking bout?” he asked with a crying face emoji.

Walker did not respond, but her ex, Larry Williams aka Lvrd Pharoh, had time to answer his question. The rapper hopped in TheShadeRoom‘s comments and revealed that he is with the twins that he and Walker welcomed together.

“I got mines with me right this second! Leave the REAL FATHERS out of the internet s***,” he wrote.

As BOSSIP reported, Walker and Williams began dating shortly after her relationship with London ended. Walker soon became pregnant with twins but they split before the babies were born.

London On Da Track has not publicly responded to Eboni, Summer, or Larry further. He also has not addressed the claims of being an absent father.