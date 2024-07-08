Bossip Video

Summer Walker hard-launched her spring fling with Coop Cashington in April, and the singer’s PDA-packed pics prove she’s still not “Over It,” but her fans are.

While several other celebrities like Drake rang in the holiday with a bang at Michael Rubin’s all-white party, Summer celebrated with her boo thang. On the 4th of July, the new couple let the sparks fly in a lovey-dovey photo dump. Ms. Walker’s love life has more ups and downs than a rollercoaster, but despite their controversial coupledom, it’s up and stuck with Coop.

Fresh off performing at the BET Awards for Usher’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute, Summer turned up on a yacht. She showed off her Clear curves in a white itty-bitty bikini with matching heels, hat, and skirt.

Summer always serves a stunning look, but fans had “No Love” for her man at all. Coop already got dragged across the internet for allegations of stalking, harassment, and revenge porn. The drama died down, but a controversial connection doesn’t stop the unbothered baddie, who posted a series of smooching snaps and videos.

Playful PDA photos like these usually get a lot of love on social media, but not this time. Several of Summer’s fans said they’d rather see her single than snuggled up with Cashington. Under The Neighborhood Talk’s post, replies repeatedly roasted Coop and Summer’s taste in men.

“She date anybody that DM her,” one user noted. Another suspected, “She paying for everything.”

Some fans joked about recognizing her “dusty” boyfriend from “the train station,” “Dollar General,” or selling “loose cigarettes.” Others expressed concern about her relationship hopping so swiftly with “bottom of the barrel n***as.” Yikes!

“She can never be by herself and enjoy being single till she meet that person for her …it seems like summer just date the first stranger that shows interest in her,” someone said. “I love you summer .. but you literally gotta be alone for a bit baby to allow the right one to find you ….” another wrote. “It’s like she find the bummiest of them all just to take care of them… I hope my fave ain’t a suga mama,” a third added.

Based on the coupled-up clips, long-time supporters predicted doom and gloom or another R&B baby on the way.

“When she start posting em s**t go south,” a comment clocked. “Summer keep her a man …just hope she don’t get pregnant,” someone else wrote.

Hopefully, Summer and Coop’s relationship isn’t as messy as the reactions. Regardless of her relationship status, fans are excited that Summer is back in the studio. On Sunday night, she posted a series of photos from seemingly working on her next album. She even gave a glimpse of a tracklist with 19 possible songs.

Sis is clearly booked, busy, and boo’d up with Cash, whether we like it or not.