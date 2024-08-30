Seen On The Sanctified Scene: Ashley Graham, Yvonne Orji, Fonzworth Bentley, Tina Campbell & More Bless The Carpet At ‘The Forge’ Premiere In Atlanta

The doors of the church were open at Affirm Films’ star-studded The Forge premiere that brought out Ashley Graham, Yvonne Orji, Fonzworth Bentley, Tina Campbell, DeVon Franklin, Trina Braxton, John and Aventer Gray, and more to the famed Atlanta Symphony Hall for good vibes, fellowship, and

Other notable attendees included the film’s cast, director Alex Kendrick, and producers who were all smiles ahead of the faith-based film’s impressive Top 5 debut at the weekend box office.

In The Forge, Isaiah Wright is a year out of high school with no plans for his future. Challenged by his single mom and a successful businessman to start charting a better course for his life, Isaiah begins to discover God’s purpose for his life is so much more than he could hope for or imagine.

Check out the trailer below:

Produced and directed by the Kendrick brothers, The Forge stars Priscilla Shirer, Cameron Arnett, Karen Abercrombie, T.C. Stallings, BJ Arnett, Ken Bevel, former NFL star Benjamin Watson, Jonathan Evans, Jerry Shirer, Tommy Woodard, and newcomer Aspen Kennedy.

“We made this film to inspire, challenge and motivate viewers to follow Jesus wholeheartedly,” said Kendrick. “Our hope is that audiences around the world will recognize the pivotal role that Godly mentorship plays in shaping the next generation.”

Currently inspiring audiences with a rare A+ CinemaScore and perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, The Forge is the latest hit film from Affirm and Provident Films.

“It is an honor to partner with the Kendrick Brothers to bring another powerful story to movie screens that will impact people and glorify Jesus,” said Shirer. “The theme of discipleship is near and dear to my heart, especially as a mom to three boys. My prayer is that this film will inspire parents to pray fervently for their children and for the mentors that God will use to impact their lives.”

The Forge is now playing at an ever-growing list of theaters across the country.