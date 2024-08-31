BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of September 1

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

We’re starting the week with a “get your ish together” energy as we sail into the New Moon in Virgo on the second. If you’ve been dragging your peach on things you need to be doing – trust you’ll feel more motivated under this transit. On the 4th Mars moves into Cancer which will put your emotions in sync with all of this nose-to-the-grind, overachiever energy that Virgo loves to give. Be mindful of entering petty arguments that you really don’t have the bandwidth to see the distance. It’s rarely that serious…ya dig? Okay, let’s see what the stars have in store for your sign this week…



Did you know that you can get a psychic reading with Zya? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com.

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN: It can be said that all Earth Signs are very old souls. They often carry lifetimes of wisdom with them into each rebirth. So why then are so many of you trying to be ordinary? Are you not exhausted from sitting on your crown? Share your life jewels mindfully and gleefully — even if it means starting a podcast. Some of the humans need you…

RED FLAG: There may be someone in your life this week who may need you to help them carry a few burdens. It’s crucial that you only take on what you can handle –and know that it may not be a situation that resolves quickly.

SWEET SPOT: Speaking of rebirth, the Past Lives card came up for you. It seems that your Higher Self needs to impart some wisdom from you to you. Seek out a Past Life psychic reading, ASAP.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!