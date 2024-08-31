Entertainment

Lee Daniels Says Weird Things Happened On Set Of Film

Strange Tings, Chile: Lee Daniels & Mo’Nique Talk Weird Happenings On ‘The Deliverance’ Set

Published on August 31, 2024

Lee Daniels and Mo'Nique and "The Deliverance" Cast Visits The SiriusXM Studio

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Lee Daniels and Mo’Nique may have exorcised their personal demons, but it seems like their latest film, The Deliverance, may have woken up a few others.

After years of bad blood, the comedian and director reunited for a horror film all about demonic possession and apparently, things got a bit strange on set. In an interview with Bevy Smith on Sirius XMDaniels—along with Mo’Nique, Andra Day and Glenn Close—alleged that odd incidents led to a need for bringing a “deliverer” to the studio to clear out bad energy.

Things happen, and I was not gonna let things happen on my set, and also I needed it for me,” he said. “And so we prayed before every — and there’s those of us that don’t believe in prayer.”

It seems his efforts may have been for naught. Like he’s done in every one of his films, Daniels also cast his sister in The Deliverance as his “good luck charm.” the director told BOSSIP in an exclusive interview that this also seemed to backfire with an eerie twist.

“My sister came down with cancer. She was in the cancer scene with Glenn. I put her in the chemo scene. She plays the girl making fun of Glenn. I put her in all my movies and literally like two days later she was diagnosed with lung cancer. My dog died. Then there was something that flew in Andra’s face, in her eye in the middle of shooting. It was a little scary. That’s why we prayed. I called the Apostle in on Day One, but even with that, we’re conjuring up spirits when we’re dealing with the truth and that’s a dangerous playground,” Daniels revealed to BOSSIP.

The oddities didn’t stop there. Mo’Nique told Smith that she also experienced a health scare while filming.

“Mr. Daniels had me doing a scene, okay? And we’re outside. It was just, the demon was supposed to be on top of the building, so they kept blowing this — I mean, at one point I’m like, ‘Lee, do we have this sh*t because I can’t breathe,’ the Oscar winner said. “They kept blowing. He was like, ‘One more time. One more time.’ So when I got finished, right, my thyroid was a big, I mean, it was just sick. Oh baby. I was like, ‘What kind of sh*t is this?’ It was a lot of things happening with The Deliverance.”

Despite the weird paranormal activity, it seems that the long-awaited reunion between Daniels and Mo’Nique didn’t disappoint, as social media has been sharing clips of the movie’s wild scenes.

