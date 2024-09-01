FatMan Scoop’s Family And Friends Remember His Legacy, Beloved #VoiceOfTheClub ‘Will Never Be Forgotten’

Upon the news of FatMan Scoop’s death, his friends and family have taken to social media to offer their condolences. As BOSSIP reported, the legendary rapper was pronounced dead after collapsing onstage. Many celebrities, including Missy Elliot and Ciara, released statements honoring his legacy.

Missy Elliot, who worked with Scoop on their hit song “Lose Control,” released a statement via X, formerly known as Twitter. In her post, she referenced his iconic voice and infectious energy.

“Prayers for FatMan Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time. Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten,” she wrote.

Fellow “Lose Control” collaborator Ciara also released a statement regarding FatMan Scoop’s death. The singer took to Instagram and posted a throwback video of the two in the studio together. The caption named him as one of the best voices in hip-hop.

“You were truly one of the best voices in hip-hop! I’m so glad I got to experience your greatness! We will all miss you greatly,” she stated.

According to PageSix, Scoop’s tour manager, who announced his death, posted his love for the rapper on Facebook.

“You taught me how to be the Man I am today,” Birch Michael stated. “I Love you Scoop, Thank you so much for everything you gave to me. Rest In Peace x.”

Scoop was also recognized as the iconic voice on Mariah Carey‘s “Like That.” However, Carey recently lost her mother and sister on the same day, so a statement has not been released.

FatMan Scoop’s Family Release Official Statement

In addition to many celebrities and music industry figures honoring FatMan Scoop’s legacy, his family released an official statement via his Instagram. The message began by confirming the FatMan Scoop’s death.

“It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop,” the message reads. “Last night, we lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.”

The statement continued as they remembered Scoop as a world-class performer, father, brother, uncle, and friend.

“FatManScoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage.” The joint statement continues, “As we mourn the loss of FatMan Scoop, we celebrate his remarkable life and the countless lives he touched. FatMan Scoop’s legacy is of love and brightness, it will reside in our hearts and memories forever.”

Scoop was performing a free concert at the Hamden Arts Commission Free Summer Concert Series the Friday that he passed away. The rapper headed toward the DJ booth, appearing to feel ill. He then collapsed and was administered CPR before being transported to a nearby hospital. The official cause of death has not been determined.

We wish to send Scoop’s family condolences during this difficult time. Rest in Peace, FatMan Scoop.