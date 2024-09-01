Ari Lennox Is Ready To Do A Little Something ‘Strange’ For The Big Chunk Of Change She Owes The IRS

Ari Lennox got transparent about her financial woes during a recent Instagram live and it seems like our girl is in a bind with the IRS.

The “BMO” singer got real about working to pay off a debt she owes to the Internal Revenue Service and laid out her path to retirement.

“I’m just gonna tell y’all my business. I need to pay this IRS, she said. “The strange things I’m finna do for change, just so i can just break even. I’m gonna go crazy and then we start anew.”

She went on to say that she plans to take care of this and then focus on “paying [other] things off” and “saving.” We feel you, girl!

She didn’t get into many specifics about the amount she owes or how she came to be in debt; however, she did make it clear that she has no bad blood with the IRS. One fan joked about a diss album aimed at the federal agency and the singer quickly shut it down.

“Absolutely not,” Lennox said. “They have been gentle with me and didn’t take anything of mine. So, I will not be starting a beef with them, we do not have no beef, I am paying them back. Okay? I am paying them and I’m finna be caught up.”

The Shea Butter Baby has had a few tumultuous years as she’s struggled to find her footing everywhere from her label to the industry at large. Her recent opening act gig on Rod Wave‘s Nostalgia tour was fraught with disrespect from his fans. She labeled the experience “tough” and remarked on how out of place she felt.

The final straw for Lennox came after a fan threw a water bottle at her during a performance. The singer stopped her set to address the heckler saying,

“Don’t you ever disrespect a beautiful black woman on the stage like that.”

We are truly wishing Ari smooth sailing going forward. She is so talented and deserves to win!