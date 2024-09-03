Recording Artists

50 Cent Says He's Spent $24M In Legal Fees For Lawsuits

50 Cent Shockingly Says He’s Spent $24M In Legal Fees For ‘Recreational’ Lawsuits Throughout His Career

Published on September 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

50 cent - Invest Fest 2024

50 Cent – Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

It costs to be the boss, but for 50 Cent it’s no big deal. The G-Unit head recently revealed that he’s spent over $24 million in legal fees during his tenured career.

50 Cent has evolved from an up-and-coming rapper signed by Dr. Dre to a multi-faceted, relentlessly petty mega mogul. Over the years, we’ve come to adore Fif, who doesn’t play about his money especially if he has to get his top-tier legal team involved.

Related Stories

While recently speaking to Wallo and Gillie on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, 50 spoke candidly about the shocking amount he pays his lawyers.

“I’ll do it for recreational purposes,” he explained at the 27:00 minute mark, “When they agitate me, I’ll send the f**kin’ lawyers.”

On Instagram, 50 is always in a back-and-forth with someone, and Wallo asked him to explain just how much he’s spent on legal fees.

“Twenty-four million in my career so far. I can’t wait till I get rich. Just on lawyers.” He then repeated himself, “I’ve spent $24 million in my career on legal fees.”

Considering 50’s Vitamin Water deal and hit shows, he’s got way more cash to give his lawyers. If you ever needed a sign to stay on 50’s good side, this is it.

You can watch his full interview with Wallo and Gillie below.

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

50 Cent 50 cent and daphne joy Lawsuits Newsletter

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close