50 Cent Shockingly Says He’s Spent $24M In Legal Fees For ‘Recreational’ Lawsuits Throughout His Career

It costs to be the boss, but for 50 Cent it’s no big deal. The G-Unit head recently revealed that he’s spent over $24 million in legal fees during his tenured career.

50 Cent has evolved from an up-and-coming rapper signed by Dr. Dre to a multi-faceted, relentlessly petty mega mogul. Over the years, we’ve come to adore Fif, who doesn’t play about his money especially if he has to get his top-tier legal team involved.

While recently speaking to Wallo and Gillie on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, 50 spoke candidly about the shocking amount he pays his lawyers.

“I’ll do it for recreational purposes,” he explained at the 27:00 minute mark, “When they agitate me, I’ll send the f**kin’ lawyers.”

On Instagram, 50 is always in a back-and-forth with someone, and Wallo asked him to explain just how much he’s spent on legal fees.

“Twenty-four million in my career so far. I can’t wait till I get rich. Just on lawyers.” He then repeated himself, “I’ve spent $24 million in my career on legal fees.”

Considering 50’s Vitamin Water deal and hit shows, he’s got way more cash to give his lawyers. If you ever needed a sign to stay on 50’s good side, this is it.

You can watch his full interview with Wallo and Gillie below.