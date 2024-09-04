Bye, Bob! Naomi Campbell Completely Folds Under Anna Wintour’s Wig With Fashion Faux Pas Pettiness At Awards Ceremony

Bye, bob!

We all know that supermodel Naomi Campbell doesn’t bite her tongue and while accepting the Fashion Icon Award at Harlem’s annual Fashion Show and Style event on Sept. 3, the legend completely folded under Anna Wintour’s wig after the 74-year-old Vogue editor remarked about her history of tardiness.

Campbell, 54, was celebrated at Harlem’s Fashion Show and Style ceremony for her iconic supermodel career spanning several decades, as reported by USA Today. Although she was scheduled to receive the award from Anna Wintour, her reported tardiness led to Wintour leaving the ceremony early, forcing Samira Nasr, editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar, to step in and present the award.

During her speech in honor of Campbell, Wintour quipped;

“I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late.”

Here’s What Naomi Had To Say In Response

Once she arrived at the ceremony, the legendary supermodel, who made history in 1989 when she became the first Black model to grace the cover of Vogue magazine, made her clap back at Wintour’s petty remark.

“Yes, Naomi’s always late. But I believe in my high power, and I want to thank my higher power for having me be here.”

Then, the mother of two made the audience gasp when she stated that she preferred to have Nasr present her with the icon award instead of “the other lady,” shadily referencing Wintour, according to a video obtained by USA Today.

“It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady [Wintour]. I’d much rather have this.”

Though surprising, Campbell swiftly transformed the moment into a positive one by expressing her gratitude to Wintour for her role in breaking barriers in the modeling industry.

Wintour helped Campbell to be featured in her inaugural issue with Vogue and supported her during the early stages of her career.

“We must still say thank you to Anna Wintour, as she did take the time to come here and give me the award even though I wasn’t here,” Campbell told the crowd on Wednesday. “So thank you, Anna Wintour, for your support in my career from 1987, meeting a young Black girl from South London in British Vogue offices and taking a chance in giving me a shoot. And so I thank you for your influence and your continuing support in pushing fashion forward also.”

Earlier in the night, Wintour also shared loving words about the catwalk legend, calling Campbell “bold, bright and entirely, unquestionably herself” in her introduction.

She added;

“Naomi is honestly one of the most fearless people I know, a quality that was evident at the very, very start of her career when she began to speak the truth about inequality and injustice. And this was at a time when it was not so common to do so. Naomi’s bravery has benefited the entire fashion industry. Though, I can tell you that being on the receiving end of that fearlessness can be – oh what can I say? Quite exciting? But it’s her honesty that makes her so incredible to be around, a muse and inspiration for designers.”

This Isn’t The First Instance Of Campbell’s Tardiness Causing Issues

In 2016, while discussing the comedy series Absolutely Fabulous with Page Six, actress Joanna Lumley revealed that Campbell was three hours late during the filming of the popular British TV show.

“Lumley recalled a stern floor manager telling Campbell, ‘You’re working with a lot of very professional actresses. They all pitched up on time, and they know their lines. Darling, you’ll do that tomorrow, or you’re out,’” the outlet reported.

She allegedly showed up on time the next day at 9 a.m.

What do you think about Campbell’s shady response to Wintour? Was it warranted?