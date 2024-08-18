Braxton Family Values: Tamar and Towanda Braxton Are Feuding Again, Social Media Reacts

The famed reality TV show Braxton Family Values has returned as “The Braxtons,” and the sisters are already at it again. The show went on hiatus after Traci Braxton’s passing, making it their first season filming without her. This season of the show depicts each sister’s grieving process while they try to return to their daily lives. However, Tamar and Towanda reveal their relationship has not improved.

While “Braxton Family Values” was entertaining, as the show progressed, it became clear that the Braxton sisters’ relationships were far from perfect. You may recall that when the family sat down with Iyanla Vanzant in 2018, Toni Braxton revealed that she didn’t like her family.

“I am confessing that, although I love my family, most of the time I don’t like my family. Everyone in my family. Everybody,” she said. “I feel like I’m angry at everybody in my family. I don’t like my family. If they weren’t my family, they wouldn’t be my friends,” Toni revealed.

Now, Towanda has relayed some of the same sentiments—specifically for Tamar. In the most recent episode of “The Braxtons,” the singing sisters sat down with Spirit, a grief counselor. The session was seemingly going well until the counselor asked Towanda how it felt not to have access to her sister, Tamar. Before she could answer the question, Tamar asserted that Towanda “doesn’t care.”

Are Braxton Family Values Dead? Towanda Is Focused On Her Household

The conversation then elevated with Tamar stating that Towanda makes more of an effort to stay in contact with Toni and Trina than with Tamar. The “All the Way Home” singer then revealed that she usually reaches out to Towanda first and suggests that Towanda only reaches out when they are filming.

“Outside of yesterday and today, when was the last time you talked to me?” Tamar asked.

Towanda then stated she was unsure of the last time she spoke to her sister, but she knows that Tamar did not reach out to her for her birthday in September, though they filmed the episode in March. Seemingly fed up, Towanda revealed that she is only focused on those living in her household, i.e., her children and her partner.

“I am in a space of, I am just focusing on my relationship and whoever is in my household. I’m focusing on my children, I’m focusing on my relationship,” Towanda stated.

Tamar quickly asked if Trina and Toni were in Towanda’s household, as she spoke to them regularly. Towanda then explained that she talks to them daily because they call her. She also said that every time Tamar calls, she answers.

Social Media Reacts To The Sister Drama

As expected, social media lit up after the episode of “The Braxtons” aired. Opinions were split, with some understanding that sometimes sisters don’t like one another and others asserting that Towanda is the problem. On X, formerly known as Twitter, a user stated that Towanda takes issue with Tamar’s antics in the show’s early seasons.

Other users stated that Towanda is the villain that everyone thinks Tamar is.

However, others assert that if you watched “Braxton Family Values,” Tamar is obviously the villain.

What are your thoughts on the Braxton family drama?