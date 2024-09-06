They Can’t Lose… 2024 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Honors Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds And SZA!

Huge kudos to the team at BMI for putting together a truly incredible 2024 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards event Thursday September 5!

BOSSIP was in the building as BMI paid tribute to the best in R&B and Hip-Hop last night at its 2024 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, CA.

Babyface received the night’s highest honor as the BMI Icon and SZA was presented with the BMI Champion Award, marking the first time this award was given in the R&B/Hip-Hop ceremony’s 24-year history.

SZA was also named BMI’s R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriter of the Year and was honored with Song of the Year for the massive hit “Kill Bill,” alongside her co-writers Rob Bisel and Carter Lang. BMI’s R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the Year, Top Producers, Publisher of the Year and BMI’s Top 35 Most-Performed R&B/Hip-Hop Songs in the U.S. of the previous year were also announced. The private event was hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton.

In addition to being named a BMI Icon, Babyface now has 64 BMI Awards and received BMI’s Song of the Year three times, BMI Pop Songwriter of the Year seven times and, together with his LaFace Records co-founder L.A. Reid, was named a BMI Icon in 2006.

Guests were treated to a tribute to Babyface with performances of some of his most popular songs. Mac Royals opened with “My My My.”

Tamar Braxton followed with a passionate version of “Superwoman.”

Mario closed the tribute performances with “I’ll Make Love to You” and “Can We Talk.”

Superstar Lil Wayne paid tribute to his mentor and friend before O’Neill and Brewton presented the Icon Award to the five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend. O’Neill praised Babyface’s incomparable talent and impact on generations of music makers, and for being with the BMI family for nearly five decades.

In accepting the award, Babyface thanked the crowd and said, “I only know that I got here because I love music, and it was the one pure thing that I knew that I could do, and I did it with all my heart. If you do it from the heart, that’s the main thing that keeps you going.” He then surprised the audience with an incredible performance of “Whip Appeal” that brought the room to their feet.

As the 2024 BMI Icon, Babyface joins an elite group of music creators, including Busta Rhymes, Janet Jackson, Lil Wayne, Patti LaBelle, Nile Rodgers, Snoop Dogg, The Jacksons, LA Reid, Al Green, Isaac Hayes, James Brown and others.

Hit the flip for more from the night.