Marlon Wayans Says Harvey Weinstein’s Demise Felt Like ‘God’s Revenge’ After Producer ‘Stole’ ‘Scary Movie 3’ Ideas

Marlon Wayans had the time this week!

During an interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast published on Sep. 4, the legendary comic and director said that he should have sued Harvey Weinstein for allegedly stealing his family’s concepts for the third installment of the Scary Movie franchise.

Thankfully, Wayans did not have to do anything as God ended up serving the infamous Hollywood film producer “revenge” for the numerous rape and sexual charges levied against him in 2020.

“Sometimes you ain’t gotta do nothing because God’s gonna do it all — God’s revenge,” said Wayans.

Released in 2000, Scary Movie was a comedy-horror film crafted by Marlon and Shawn Wayans, directed by their brother Keenan, and produced by Harvey Weinstein’s Miramax. The film’s success led to a total of five sequels. However, according to Wayans, three of the sequels were not directed by the Wayans family due to unsatisfactory deals made by Harvey and Bob Weinstein.

On Wednesday’s, Club Shay Shay, Wayans shared with Sharpe that Miramax offered his family a “crappy” deal for the original film, despite it earning $42 million in its opening week. Although the deal improved somewhat for the second film, negotiations for Scary Movie 3 were challenging. Wayans claimed that Weinstein and his brother refused to offer them a fair deal, leading Miramax to hire the Zucker Brothers to direct the sequel using ideas originally from their family. Wayans said the decision was made without their knowledge.

“God comes for you… all the toxic things you did to me and my family. They took it from us and gave it to somebody else cuz we couldn’t make a deal….. I always say, they didn’t just rape and molest women, they raped [N***] too. Molested us in them deals. They were terrible people.”

Scary Movie 3 Flopped At The Box Office, According To Marlon Wayans

The Weinsteins went on to produce Scary Movie 3 and its subsequent films without the Wayans family’s involvement, but according to the Hollywood legend, the sequels flopped at the box office.

“You can’t do Wayans shit without the Wayans,” Marlon said. “You can try, but eventually you’re gonna lose a lot of money because what we do is special. We have 200 years of comedy between me, Shawn and Keenan. Damon, Kim. We have a lot of years of excellence of what we do. You can’t just put anybody on them.”

The Wayans family went on to create memorable comedies such as White Chicks, Little Man, and the 2013 comedy-horror film A Haunted House, which Wayans claimed that Weinstein attempted to steal ideas from to inject into the storyline for Scary Movie 5, but the effort was unsuccessful. Ultimately, Wayans triumphed by producing A Haunted House on a budget of just $1.5 million, which went on to earn $70 million worldwide.

Wayans remarked that he “should have sued” Weinstein and his company for allegedly stealing their ideas. However, he felt that justice was served when Weinstein was convicted on multiple charges of rape and sexual assault—a series of events that contributed to the rise of the #MeToo movement.

“Sometimes you ain’t gotta do nothing because God’s gonna do it all — God’s revenge,” Wayans added. “When God comes for you, you gotta trust God. You don’t retaliate, vengeance is mine. They took Miramax, his company…. Then they had the Weinstein Co. and then all this stuff started going down with the rape allegations and they took that company, too. And now, your brother’s in jail and you ain’t in the business. I didn’t have to do nothing… Sometimes they get mad that a Black man has the nerve to ask for what his money is supposed to be. Don’t you tell me what I’m supposed to make. This is what my value is and if you want that, then you gon have to pay me what I’m worth.”

Marlon Wayans Dragged DJ Vlad On Club Shay Shay Too

Weinstein wasn’t the only major figure to face criticism from Wayans this week. On Sept. 5, the 52-year-old comedian took aim at DJ Vlad following the viral success of his interview with Sharpe, which accumulated over 1.4 million views in just 24 hours.

Last month, Vlad disclosed that Marlon Wayans had requested $40,000 plus 30 percent of all future revenue to appear on his platform. Vlad declined the offer, citing Wayans’ history of generating over 300,000 views online, but the recent interview proved Wayans’ influence was powerful.

“Someone once laughed at a ‘Marlon Wayans’ 1.4 million views in 24 hours. That I could only pull 300k views. I guess the juice is worth the squeeze,” Wayans tweeted Thursday. The episode has since garnered over 2.4 million views.

Watch Marlon Wayans’ full Club Shay Shay interview below. Thoughts?