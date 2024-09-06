Crime

Apalachee School shooter's father arrested and charged

Apalachee School Shooting: Shooter Colt Gray’s Father Colin Gray Arrested And Charged With Murder For Buying Son AR-15

September 6, 2024

The Apalachee High School shooting is the latest national tragedy to strike the hearts, minds, and bodies of our society. The aftermath of the gunfire that has left four people dead and nine others injured has led to swift legal action that will hopefully result in unwavering justice.

14-year-old Colt Gray was arrested and charged with murder for his “alleged” crimes. In the wake of his arrest, questions began to circulate about how the teenager could acquire an AR-15-style rifle. Well, according to new reporting from CBS News, we have a better understanding of the potential answer to that question.

Colt’s father, 54-year-old Colin Gray, has been arrested and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children. Georgia Bureau of Investigations Director Chris Hosey says that the elder Gray “knowingly (allowed) his son to possess a weapon.”

During a Friday morning hearing, Judge Currie Mingledorff II informed the father that he would face up to 180 years in prison should he be found guilty on all counts.

What makes this case even more infuriating is that Colin Gray is being accused of purchasing the deadly rifle for his then 13-year-old son as a “gift” AFTER they were both interviewed by Jackson County Sheriff’s office regarding threats that Colt made on social media about shooting classmates and faculty as his school. What type of sick individual buys a firearm for a child who has exhibited violent tendencies?

