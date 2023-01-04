Bossip Video

2023 has arrived and the first high-profile court cases of the year will be Young Thug and his YSL RICO case. While Gunna and 7 others have taken plea deals, another 6 people were severed from the case. Leaving Young Thug and thirteen others preparing for trial to start this month. Young Thug has lined up 28 witnesses to potentially testify on his behalf.

After weeks of speculations and months of claiming to have 300 witnesses, the state is revealing pieces of its witness list.

Lil Wayne, Birdman, Rich Homie Quan & YFN Lucci Listed As Possible WItnesses To Testify Against Young Thug In YSL Trial

Rumors started months ago that the prosecutors were planning to call over 300 witnesses to the stand. Thanks to WSBTV we now have insight into the high-profile names among the alleged 300 witnesses. The state witness list includes 157 names connected to the Atlanta police department, 62 names from various law enforcement agencies, and 125 lay witnesses.

“The most notable names among the lay witnesses are: Rashawn “YFN Lucci” Bennett; Dwayne Carter, a.k.a. “Lil Wayne”; Alexis “Dolly’ Grier, Williams’ sister; Dequantes Lamar, a.k.a. “Rich Homie Quan”; and Bryan Williams, a.k.a. “Birdman.” For Farley’s list, the most notable names are: Clifford Harris, Jr. a.k.a, “T.I.”; Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn a.k.a “Future”; and Michael Lamar White II a.k.a “Trippie Red.”- States WSBTV

Of course, all of the high-profile witnesses have great legal teams who will likely fight for them to not partake. YFN Lucci’s lawyer Drew Findling maintains he will not testify.

Most likely they won’t or may not even be called but the list is interesting.