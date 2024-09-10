‘Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive: Kirk Starts Stuttering After Jasmine Brings Rasheeda Receipts!

How will Rasheeda react when Jasmine exposes Kirk face to face?

Last week the internet was ablaze over Rasheeda letting Kirk make a fool with her after Jasmine shared text messages that allegedly proved he had been trying to get back into bed with her. The last episode, Karlie Redd was the bearer of the bad news but we’ve got an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s brand-new episode where Jasmine sits down with Kirk and Rasheeda yet again, but this time she’s ready to read Rasheeda her receipts about how badly Kirk has been acting up.

Did you catch how Kirk was stuttering? We could tell Rasheeda was ticked off by how hard that leg was bouncing but it seemed like Jasmine was far from finished explaining the truth that Kirk has been hiding.

Audiences have been a bit baffled about whether or not this scandal is just for a reality tv storyline– especially since Jasmine recently posted a meal prepared by the Frosts. Considering this was probably filmed months ago, isn’t it possible that the three have just worked out their issues since filming? What do you think. We know one thing, we’re definitely tuning in to see what all Jasmine has to say!

An all-new episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta airs Tuesday night at 8pm EST on MTV.

Will you be watching?