Kendrick Lamar Resurfaces With 'Watch The Party Die'

Drake Defeater Kendrick Lamar Resurfaces With ‘Watch The Party Die’, Blasts Culture Vultures & ‘For-Profit Propaganda Pushers’

Published on September 12, 2024

Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024

Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

After dominating the charts all summer with “Not Like UsKendrick Lamar has returned with black Airforce energy on Watch The Party Die.”

Kendrick Lamar is having the best year of his career after a highly publicized feud with Drake where he defeated his foe while dropping the biggest song of his career.

The biggest question since has been, ‘Where does Kendrick go from here?’

On Wednesday we received the answer in the form of a new track from the Super Bowl LIX performer posted directly to Instagram.

According to Variety, the track is titled “Watch The Party Die” which perfectly fits the subject matter. In the song, Kendrick goes after influencers and media constituents allegedly pushing propaganda without any integrity.

“Dirty mackin’ b****s because your spirit is insecure / The flashy n***s with nasty decisions using money as a backbone/ I want his head cracked before he’s back home/ The radio personality pushing propaganda for salary/ Let me know when they turn up as a casualty/ I want agony/ Assault and battery/ I see a new Earth filled with beautiful people making humanity work/ Let’s kill the followers that follow up on poppin’ mollies from/ The obvious, degenerates.”

Interestingly enough, the track references Christian rapper Lecrae who recently did an interview claiming Drake is a “fan of the culture” while Kendrick Lamar is a “product of the culture.” Kendrick also makes a mention of rapper Dee-1 who’s a man of God as well.

 

“Sometimes I wonder what Lecrae would do/ F*** these n***s up or show ’em just what prayer do,” raps Kendrick. “I want to be empathetic, my heart like Dee-1.”

 

It’s clear that King Kendrick is still in the booth and his album is likely on the way.

You can listen to “Watch The Party Die” below.

