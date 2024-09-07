Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts As Engagement Rumors Fly Around The Internet, Girlfriend Spotted Rocking Huge Diamond

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and ’90s fine president, Jalen Hurts, may have just made it official with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows.

A social media user uploaded a photo of Burrows and Hurts sharing a moment before the Eagles season opener against the Green Bay Packers in which the former is rocking a pretty large diamond ring on her left finger.

“Our good sis Bry Burrows got her ring! Congrats to her and Jalen Hurts!,” the post read.

The pair met while students at the University of Alabama and dated off and on before committing for the long haul. Though they keep their relationship pretty private, Hurts did confirm that he was off the market in an ESSENCE interview last year.

“I’m not married or anything like that, but I am spoken for,” he said.

He also gushed about knowing that Burrows was the one for him for a long time.

“I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

If he’s going to break our hearts, at least it’s with a beautiful, educated Black woman. A win is a win!

And speaking of winning, Hurts and his dirty birds took home their first victory of the season in a 34-29 victory over the Packers.

Hurts has a lot to prove this NFL season as he tries to bring the Eagles back to their 2022 Super Bowl glory alongside their newest running back, Saquon Barkley, and receiver AJ Brown. All eyes will be on the quarterback (and not just because he’s as fine as ever) to see if he has what it takes to bring the city of Philadelphia the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy.

In the meantime, we’ll be watching his socials for any confirmation that he is no longer our man, our man, our man. So far, nothing to report.