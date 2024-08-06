Jalen Hurts Reveals Flag Football Is Coming To The 2028 Olympics
‘MERICA: Global Panty Melter Jalen Hurts Announces That Flag Football Is Coming To The 2028 Olympic Games
In a shocking reveal, the NFL dropped a promotional video starring Jalen Hurts announcing that flag football will debut in the 2028 Olympic Games.
The 2024 Olympic Games are nearing a close, and currently Team USA is on top with the most medals as expected. If you think the excitement surrounding this year’s games was high, watch out because Los Angeles is hosting the 2028 Olympic Games.
While Paris put on a show, America will surely pull out all the stops and four years ahead of the Games, the promo is already beginning.
According to NBC Sports, the NFL is kicking off the promo with Jalen Hurts who starred in the NFL’s announcement that flag football will be an official sport at the 2028 Games.
Hurts was also officially announced as the global ambassador for flag football and hopefully will participate in 2028.
Promoting the competition four years ahead of time should tell you how serious the league is about taking home the gold especially if you consider the current NFL and NCAA football players who will be in their prime when 2028 arrives.
The flag football medals should be Team USA’s for the taking, but if Jamaica gets involved there could be trouble ahead.
You can watch the NFL’s announcement featuring Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts below.
